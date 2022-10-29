BROADWAY SIGNS! TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOKTACULAR, Karen Mason, and More Will Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

BROADWAY SIGNS! TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOKTACULAR WITH RUSSELL HARVARD, SANDRA MAE FRANK, JOSH CASTILLE, & FRIENDS - OCTOBER 31 AT 7:00 PM

Costumes encouraged! Join Broadway SIGNs! for a Halloween Spooktacular with Broadway headliners from Deaf West's Spring Awakening, including Russell Harvard, Josh Castille, and Sandra Mae Frank, with an ensemble cast. Expect a Twilight Zone-inspired night of musical storytelling, pop hits, and Halloween classics in American Sign Language (ASL), featuring a stellar cast of Deaf artists and vocalists from Broadway and beyond!

From a rockin' "This is Halloween" from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to the King of Pop's "Thriller" to "The Monster Mash," you'll be up dancing the whole night! Rock out to Beetlejuice's "Say My Name" with Josh Castille and Sandra Mae Frank as they bring us into the Netherworld alongside Angel Lin and Robert Ariza. It's not Halloween without "Pirate Jenny," led by her skeleton crew, Josh Castille and Noax. Finally, what's a Spooktacular without Joey Antonio and Mary Hould, who are "The Life of the Party?"

Other special guests include A Strange Loop's Antwayn Hopper, who'll join Russell Harvard as Sondheim's Demon Barber, Sweeney Todd, and Deaf West's breakout star Ashlea Hayes and Aladdin's Jared Wayne Gladly, who will "Put a Spell On You!"

Broadway SIGNs! music director Dan Pardo ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch," Amazing Grace, Russell Harvard's From the Ground Up) returns for an encore on piano and vocals. Directed by Russell Harvard.

Creative produced by Jo-Ann Dean, Broadway SIGNs! www.SIGNmation.com

Featuring Joey Antonio, Robert Ariza, Josh Castille, Sandra Mae Frank, Jared Wayne Gladly, Russell Harvard, Ashlea Hayes, Antwayn Hopper, Mary Hould, Angel Lin, Noax, and Gabriel Silva.

Production team includes Broadway SIGNs! Producer Jo-Ann Dean, music director Dan Pardo, stage manager Miriam Rochford, and ASL interpreter Alberto Medero.

$70 cover charge ($78.50 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACK MAGIC: A HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION WITH MARIA WIRRIES - OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's Witchiest Woman, Maria Wirries, is creeping out of her Crypt for a Halloween Celebration! Currently Maria is in the Off-Broadway Revival of Kinky Boots and last seen in Penelope at the York Theater and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and on Tour. Maria is ready to share her magical practice with you to kick off All Hallows Eve! Come hear all of your spooky favorites and participate in some powerful group manifesting and magical moments!

Featuring fierce vocals by Lindsay Joan and Nick Drake and a kick-ass band led by Music Director and Guitarist Matt SanGiovanni.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KAREN MASON: 30.. AND COUNTING - NOVEMBER 1 & 2 AT 7:00 PM

54 Below is proud to present the return of Karen Mason - in an encore performance of 30... And Counting, her critically acclaimed show honoring her three-decade collaboration with music director Christopher Denny. Mason performed her first concert with Denny on August 5, 1992 and they have continued the working together to this day. A few years later, director Barry Kleinbort was added to the mix, and this triad of talent have been creating brand new arrangements and shows ever since. This evening will highlight some of their favorite arrangements including "Help/Being Alive," "Watch What Happens/I Will Wait for You," and "Finding Wonderland," with many more surprises. Tom Hubbard joins on bass.

Karen Mason was recently seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's "Halston" on Netflix. On tour, she was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; and "Monotony" singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMY JO JACKSON: THE BRASS MENAGERIE - NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:30 PM

Don't call it a comeback - it's a RETURN! Amy Jo Jackson is delighted to bring "this beautifully realized piece of work" - winner of a 2022 Bistro Award - back to 54 Below. The Brass Menagerie is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams... in SONG! If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear Blanche DuBois, Maggie the Cat or the Wingfields sing through their plays, wonder no longer - Amy Jo Jackson is here to bring all of the charm and vivacity, vivacity and charm that the South demands to these iconic women. Whether you're familiar with the works of Tennessee or not, you'll enjoy this ridiculous lark of a concert, taking you through such plays as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, and many more, mashed up with the classic songs of the musical theatre canon. With Brian Nash on the keys, prepare yourselves for an evening of strong drinks, strong accents, and even stronger choices.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SWEAR BY THE MOON BY PEYTON MARION AND CAITLIN THOMAS - NOVEMBER 2 AT 9:30 PM

Deep in the heart of Appalachia, there is history, mystery, and most importantly moonshine. Swear By The Moon is the latest musical created by up-and-coming writing team Peyton Marion and Caitlin Thomas. Set in 1939 in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Tennessee, Swear by the Moon is a story about government wrongdoing, resilience, queer love, land, legacy, and liquor with a score that pays homage to the American South and Appalachian musical traditions. So take a trip down south with us. We hope you're thirsty.

Featuring Bailey McCall as Rosie, Tatiana Wechsler as Ginny, Savidu Geevaratne as Joey, Gabriella Marzetta as Lou, Trevor Bunce as Mr. Brewer, Jordan Rubenstein as Sheriff Pete, Kat Rodriguez as Mary Dean, and Noah Silverman as ensember.

Music directed by Caitlin Thomas and Emily Goggin.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MISSED MY CHANCE: A LITTLE TOO GROWN FOR THE ROLE, FEAT. SUMMER RAYE MAYS & FRIENDS! - NOVEMBER 3 AT 7:00 PM

Summer Raye Mays and friends are back by popular demand with a sequel show to the hit When I Grow Up: A Little Too Young for the Role, which featured kids playing roles they are too young for! Directed and produced by Summer Raye Mays, original cast member of Mrs. Doubtfire, Missed My Chance: A Little Too Grown for the Role is exactly the opposite: your favorite Broadway stars will be playing musical theatre roles that they are too "grown" for. Featuring songs from Broadway classics to shows currently running, Missed My Chance is for anyone seeking a laugh, a bit of nostalgia, or some phenomenal performances. Don't miss your chance, and join us for another night to remember!

Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Max Bartos, Cara Rose DiPietro, Erin Engleman, Callahan Gillispie, Eli Hamilton, Makena Jackson, London Riley Keller, Andrew Maroney, Sean McManus, Joshua Turchin, and Tory Vagasy.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRANDON JAMES GWINN: FOUR PIANOS - NOVEMBER 3 AT 9:30 PM

Richard Rodgers Award winner Brandon James Gwinn (Marie's Crisis, Trixie Mattel's "Moving Parts" on Netflix) returns to 54 Below with Four Pianos, a tribute to their favorite singing pianists. Flanked by an expanded version of their T-Shirt Tuxedo Trio, Brandon (called "one hell of an entertainer" by the Bistro Awards) plays and sings a collection of American songbook and jazz classics, all inspired by recordings and arrangements made famous by Blossom Dearie, Frances Faye, Diana Krall, and Bobby Short.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUKE ISLAM FEAT. KAYLEIGH CEREZO & MORE! - NOVEMBER 4 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Luke Islam, star of Netflix's "13: The Musical," Disney Plus' "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," & Golden Buzzer recipient on Season 14 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," makes his 54 Below & New York City solo concert debut! For one night only, Luke performs a breathtaking selection of songs that are all greatly significant to him. Featuring music all the way from Broadway classics, such as Funny Girl & Company, to tunes by modern-day hit artists like Billie Eilish & several others, Luke Islam creates an atmosphere that so many different groups of people will love and enjoy. Come on down to W 54th Street & join us for a night that you most certainly will not forget!

Featuring special guest Kayleigh Cerezo.

With Ben Boecker on piano, Andrew Jagannath on guitar, Tony Jarvis on bass, and Laiyo Nakahashi on drums.

Produced and directed by Brooke Procida and Studio PCI.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT IF? BELOVED MUSICAL THEATRE CHARACTERS SWITCH SONGS, FEAT. JONALYN SAXER, ALYSSA WRAY, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 4 AT 9:30 PM

What if the Baker and Baker's Wife sang Therapy from Tick, Tick... Boom!? What if instead of the groundbreaking "The Wizard and I," Elphaba sang the Legally Blonde classic "So Much Better?" Join us for an exciting evening of What If's as we explore your favorite musical theater characters, and how their story would be different (or similar!) if replaced with another song. Come see familiar and new faces sing unexpected combinations from the most beloved musicals, while you ponder the question, What If...

Featuring Martha Sue Allen, Joe Bliss, Helora Danna, Erin Engleman, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Mia Cherise Hall, Amelie Jacobs, Gryphyn Karimloo, Jake Levy, Moana Poyer, Jonalyn Saxer, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz.

Music direction by Jorden Amir.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VIRGINIA WOOLF'S A ROOM OF ONE'S OWN, STARRING MARY BRIDGET DAVIES - NOVEMBER 5 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award nominee (for her role as Janis Joplin) Mary Bridget Davies returns to 54 Below after her triumphant debut of Virginia Woolf's A Room Of One's Own! Davies embodies Virginia Woolf in a concert version of Woolf's classic text; a landmark in feminist thought. Now, with kind permission of the Estate of Virginia Woolf, it is a play with music, directed by the award-winning Kirsten Z. Cairns (Benjamin Britten's Turn Of The Screw, Curlew River) and with original music by Mark Berman ("Sex and The City," Bullets over Broadway) and Ms. Davies' music producer T.J. Armand (The Queen's Six, Sama).

Mary Bridget Davies will be joined on stage by Mark Berman (piano), Alex Prezzano (guitar) and Dave Richards (bass).

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - NOVEMBER 5 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Shaun Alan Williams and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID SABELLA: THE RAZZLE DAZZLE OF CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 6 AT 7:00 PM

David Sabella, original co-star in Chicago the Musical, celebrates the anniversary of Broadway's longest running American musical with the music of Kander and Ebb and a special behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and his long history as "Mary Sunshine."

David Sabella is best known for his co-starring performance in Chicago The Musical, with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey. He is an award winning singer and actor, having won the 2022 MAC award for "Major Male Artist" and an "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play" award for the off-Broadway production of The Phillie Trilogy. He has also appeared in opera houses and concert halls throughout the US and Europe, including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, and was a winner of the 1995 Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, where Maestro Pavarotti publicly declared him to be "Excellent... not good, Excellent!"

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND, FEAT. JACKIE BURNS, ALI EWOLDT, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 6 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Featuring Jackie Burns, Ali Ewoldt, Brennyn Lark, Taylor Symone Jackson, Megan Masako Haley, and Ginna Claire Mason.

Produced and hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

Music directed by Simone Allen.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

