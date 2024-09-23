BROADWAY HOLIDAY WITH MICHAEL MOTT & FRIENDS to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NYC singer/ songwriter and composer/ lyricist, Michael Mott, (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, And Sometimes… Love, Where The Sky Ends) will return to The Green Room 42 in New York City on Saturday, December 7th at 7pm for his fifth annual Holiday show, newly tilled, “Broadway Holiday with Michael Mott and Friends.”

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this joyful and heartwarming evening of Mott's mashups and medleys of traditional Holiday favorites as well as his original award winning Holiday songs.



Referred to as “a contemporary composer you should know” by Playbill and "a truly special songwriter" by Broadway World, Mott will be joined by two guest Broadway vocalists who will be announced at a later date, as well as his seven-piece band under the musical direction of Broadway's Joshua Zecher-Ross (The Queen of Versailles, Once Upon A One More Time, Be More Chill). Orchestrations are provided by Mott, Zecher-Ross and Drama Desk Nominee, Kim Scharnberg (The Great Gatsby, Little Women, Jekyll & Hyde).

Past guest vocalists have included TONY Award Winners Adrienne Warren and Matt Doyle, TONY Award Nominees Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes, as well as Loren Allred, Sierra Boggess, Jackie Burns, Solea Pfeiffer, Ciara Renée, Jenna Ushkowitz, Matt Bloyd, Teal Wicks, Orfeh, Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Anne Fraser Thomas, Brian Justin Crum, Shayna Steele, Bobby Conte Thornton, Crystal Monee Hall, Natalie Weiss, Ryan Silverman and Hannah Elless.

Broadway Holiday with Michael Mott & Friends premieres at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Saturday, December 7th at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com, by calling (646) 707-2990 or emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com. In-person plus livestream ticket options are available.

