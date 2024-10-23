Photos: Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, October 21, 2024 at 7pm, Birdland welcomed singer Ari Axelrod back to the iconic stage. Mr. Axelrod was joined by musical director Mike Stapleton as well as musicians Nathan See, Barb Merjan, Randy Landau and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf. See photos here!

Most recently seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in their critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, internationally renowned performer Ari Axelrod returns to his artistic home to debut a new show. Ari will put his signature and heartfelt spin on some favorite songs from musical theatre, The Great American Songbook, pop music, and more. Ari Axelrod crafts a stunning exploration, through music, of what makes us human.

The Jewish Week awarded Ari the prestigious "36 To Watch Award," recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as "genuinely one of the finest shows this writer has ever seen," his award-winning show, "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway," has grown to international acclaim, performing to sold-out audiences around the world. Ari’s critically acclaimed debut album “Ari Axelrod: LIVE at Birdland” is available on all streaming platforms.

