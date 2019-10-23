BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT Returns To The Green Room 42

BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT returns for its third annual all-new celebration of songs from musicals with Supernatural, Horror and Sci-Fi themes. This special concert event will be held on Monday, October 28th at The Green Room 42, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Created and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, sixteen of New York's finest performers will pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters.

Scheduled performers include Justin Sargent, Felicia Finley, Jenny Lee Stern, Eddie Cooper, Janine DiVita, Deven May, Steve Blanchard, Ayla Schwartz, Liz Pearce, David Michael Garry, Steve Steiner, Erin Hill, Louis Tucci, Alicia Irving, Eric Schall and Lindsay Joan. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

The evening will include musical selections from The Nightmare Before Christmas; The Rocky Horror Show; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Carrie; Dance of the Vampires; Bat Boy; Return to the Forbidden Planet; Beetlejuce; Freaky Friday; Frankenstein and much more!!! Join us for "spook-tacular" evening certain to give audience members of all ages thrills and chills in this "can't miss" concert event.

Tickets are $20-$40 each (No Food and Beverage minimum) and are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.







