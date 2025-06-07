BROADWAY BOOMBOX From Stage and Stereo at Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dynamic writing team Elspeth Collard & Sam Rosenblatt bring their newest show to The

Green Room 42 on June 8, 2025, at 1pm. Broadway Boombox celebrates the best of both Broadway bops and pop hits alike. The show includes mash-ups of songs from shows like Hamilton, Legally Blonde, and this season’s hit, Operation Mincemeat, combined songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Harry Styles through original Collard & Rosenblatt arrangements. With an electric cast of nine and a band of three incredible musicians, you won’t want to miss this!

The cast for this fun-filled cabaret includes crowd-favorites Valeria Aceves, Mark Aguirre, Marissa Brotz, Ella Ruth Francis, Melaina Furgeson, Tanner Hodson, Molly Oldham, Ellistaire Perry, and Alexandra Szeto-Joe. With music direction by John Byrd, the band also includes Sarah Klein on bass and Elspeth Collard on drums. Tickets can be purchased on The Green Room 42’s website for both in-person viewing and livestream.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows.

Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list.

Elspeth Collard (she/her) & Sam Rosenblatt (they/she) are an award-winning musical theatre writing team. Both attended the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch, prior to which Collard received a BA in Music at Cambridge and Rosenblatt received a BS in Educational Theatre from NYU Steinhardt. The writing duo have written full length works (Like the Wind, A Princess Story, ROSE) in addition to three albums (Like the Wind, Little Love Notes, Collisions) and several singles (all available on streaming platforms). The pair received staged readings and concerts at NYC venues, such as 54 Below, The Brick, and York Theatre, as well as regional performances at the New Musicals Lab. They are both members of the Dramatist Guild, ASCAP, and Maestra. www.collardandrosenblatt.com

