BROADWAY BARFLY Comes to the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present “Broadway Barfly,” an evening with comedian, actor, singer, and YouTube creator Robert Driemeyer (Caroline's on Broadway, “Comic Strip Live”), on Sunday, December 1 at 1:00 PM.

“Broadway Barfly” takes the audience on a stimulating musical adventure through Broadway's fabled nightlife, stirring up spirited songs and saucy stories of classic cocktails and their connections to the Great White Way. As part of the show, you'll have the option to indulge in a tasting flight of heady concoctions set to tunes from Cole Porter to Katy Perry. You never know when a surprise guest star will show up to lead a rousing chorus of the “Broadway Barfly Drinking Song!” This intoxicating combo of music and mixology is a show like you never drank before. Driemeyer is joined by music director Brad Vieth on piano. A livestream options is available.

“Broadway Barfly” is inspired by Driemeyer's YouTube Channel, where he celebrates Broadway and cocktails. Since its launch in 2020, the channel has attracted Broadway and cocktail enthusiasts from around the world, amassing over 300k views.

Robert Driemeyer is a theatre producer, stand-up comic, and creator and host of the YouTube channel “Broadway Barfly,” where he explores cocktails and pairs them with conversations about Broadway musicals. Robert premiered the live version of “Broadway Barfly” at 54 Below, and has hosted tasting presentations at Rockefeller Center's ZO Clubhouse. As a stand-up comic, he has performed in nearly every comedy club in New York City. He was a member of Gotham City Improv's main company, and has appeared in over 30 musicals. Robert was an Associate Producer of the 2010 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of La Cage aux Folles. Off-Broadway, he was lead producer of the critically acclaimed revival of Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play starring Amanda Plummer and Brad Dourif, and Party Face starring Hayley Mills, directed by Amanda Bearse. He was a co-producer of Shear Madness and Forbidden Broadway.

Boundless Theater is an NYC independent theater production presenting only original materials and exclusively curated shows from unique talents in unconventional spaces. Created and conceived by artistic director Tommaso Cartia and award-winning playwright David James Parr, the organization offers the performing arts as a platform to raise awareness and shine a light on socially relevant issues by partnering up with non-profits and experimenting with new media and narratives to establish an authentically indie theater movement. Recent productions include: the play Pluto Is Listening (2024); the interactive experience Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting (2024); the queer theatrical experience Slap & Tickle (2023); the nightclub act “Broadway Barfly” (2023); and the staged reading of Stranger Interludes (2022), starring two-time Tony Awards nominee Alison Fraser. Boys Meets Girl, narrating the true story of an American Indian queer character played by actor and drag personality Chetan Rao, is currently in development. Boundlesstheater.com

