BIRDLAND Announces Programming Through June 30th

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are proudly open this June with a full slate of nightly performances! At Birdland Jazz Club, catch the Liebman, Brecker, Copland Quintet, Greg Ruvolo Big Band, Yellowjackets, Terraza Big Band, Anita Gillette and Lee Roy Reams, Frank Catalano Quartet, Danilo Perez & His Global Messengers, New London Big Band, Stacey Kent, Ron Aprea Big Band, Linda Lavin and Tuck & Patti.

Birdland Theater will present Ty Stephens, Gil Guttierez Trio, Zoë Van Tieghem, Ronnie Whyte, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band - Saturday Special!, Jamile & Tony Davis, Sandy Stewart and Bill Charlap, Joey Calderazzo Quartet, Allison Miller & Carmen Staaf "Nearness" Release Celebration with Special Guests

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

May 31 - June 4 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (5/31-6/2); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (6/3-4) - Birdland Jazz Club

Liebman, Brecker, Copland Quintet

*Livestream Thursday, June 2 at 9:30pm

Some of the most adventurous, celebrated improvisers to emerge in the post-Coltrane era, the members of the Liebman/Brecker/Copland Quintet have delivered brilliant performances for the last five decades and have not lost their original fire. With Randy Brecker on trumpet, Marc Copland on piano, Dave Liebman on saxophone, Drew Gress on bass and Joey Baron on drums, they represent a cadre of musicians that have consistently pushed the boundaries of the jazz tradition in multiple directions: toward fusion, the avant garde, into classical territories, and deeper into the spiritual tradition paved by John Coltrane. In 2020, these heavyweights released Quint5t on Innervoice Jazz. They bring their collective powers to Birdland for a week of marvelous performances.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 2 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ty Stephens

A soulful vocalist whose work bridges the worlds of R&B and jazz, Ty Stephens and his longtime group, Soul Jaazz, bring both smiles and tears to their audiences' faces as Stephens's smooth voice works its storytelling magic. A Philadelphia native, the singer is the 2006 Grand Prize Winner Jazzmobile/Anheuser-Biusch Solo Jazz Vocalist and the 2002 First Place Winner R&B/Blues Category, International Songwriting Competition. A performer across genres, he has worked on Broadway and off-Broadway productions including Sophisticated Ladies; Marilyn, An American Fable; and On Kentucky Avenue; in addition to recording with master musicians Chuck Mangione, Babatunde Olatunji, Harry Belafonte, Peggy Lee, and Nile Rogers. The Philadelphia Tribune says that "Stephens' voice is like honey... pure and sweet." Don't miss this crooner's uplifting show.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 3-5 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Gil Guttierez Trio

A master of the nylon string guitar, the exciting Gil Guttierez performs an astounding combination of classical Spanish guitar, Cuban son music, jazz, flamenco, and whatever else his brilliant mind wants to throw in. With fourteen records as a leader and decades-worth of concerts in halls across the world, Guttierez is a true veteran of the music world. Maintaining a long-time collaboration with trumpet icon and Tonight Show with Johnny Carson bandleader, Doc Severinsen, has been a recent highlight; but over the course of his career, the guitarist has performed at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, the Mexican City Palace of Fine Arts with Arturo Sandoval, and countless other prestigious spaces. His trio, which he brings to the Birdland Theater, consists of guitar, violin and upright bass.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 5 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Greg Ruvolo Big Band

Trumpeter Greg Ruvolo's Big Band performs swinging, toe-tapping jazz music that brings the golden era of modern large ensemble writing-especially the 1960s Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra-back to life with some of New York's best jazz talent. Ruvolo's writing emphasizes the small ensembles within the larger ensemble, and as such, the music is interactive, delightfully spacious, and fully colorful. Himself a veteran of the orchestras of Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Woody Herman, Louie Bellson, and the WDR Big Band directed by Gil Evans-as well as of countless Broadway pit bands-Ruvolo is an engaging trumpeter and arranger with a long history of large ensemble work. If you love warm, big-hearted big band jazz with a creative spirit, don't miss this one-night-only engagement!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 6 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Nicole Zuraitis

A Grammy-nominated musician, powerhouse vocalist, and New York-based bandleader, Nicole Zuraitis continues to establish herself as an undeniable force in the modern jazz landscape of both NYC and beyond. Nicole is the premier vocalist for both the Birdland Big Band and the Dan Pugach Nonet; her co-produced collaboration "Oil on Water: How Love Begins" with bassist Christian McBride is set to release in 2023. Nicole's touring ensemble, Generations Of Her: Women Songwriters and Lyricists of the Last 100 Years, has played to sold-out houses in NYC and around the country. As a recording artist, Nicole has released four albums as leader, including 2020's All Wandering Hearts on Dot Time Records. In 2019, Nicole was nominated for a Grammy alongside her husband, renowned drummer and bandleader Dan Pugach, for their arrangement and performance of Dolly Parton's "Jolene."Nicole has won awards including the New York City Songwriting Competition Coffee Music Project (2016), the Herb Alpert ASCAP Young Composer Award (2014), and the Gold Medal, Ben Tucker Jazz Award, People's Choice, and Johnny Mercer Award. In 2015, Nicole was the second runner-up in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 6 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Zoë Van Tieghem

This Hell's Kitchen native is making a strong entrance into the cabaret world. When she was only 7 years old, Zoë Van Tieghem sang in a documentary about Pete Seeger and opened for Blondie at the Bearville Theater. A career as an actor has blossomed alongside her work as a vocalist: she has developed her film work on such highlights as the feature-length Deliquent and three TV series: Juvie, Whisper Me a Lullaby, and The Broken Ones. As a vocalist, Van Tiieghem has performed at Symphonics Live at the Bowery Poetry Club, Tuesdays@9, Postmark Cafe, Rockwood Music Hall and Le Poisson Rouge. She's also shared the stage with Broadway titans at Feinsteins/54 Below and Birdland's The Line Up. Her Valentine's show, "Love and Stuff," debuted this year at Don't Tell Mama.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 7-11 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/7-9); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (6/10-11) - Birdland Jazz Club

Yellowjackets

*Livestream Thursday, June 9 at 9:30 PM

The Yellowjackets are a household name for jazz fusion fans: their beloved original style, full of long, whirling, yet sing-song melodies, has been captivating listeners since they first burst onto the scene in the late 1970s. Originally the rhythm section behind guitarist Robben Ford, the Yellowjackets became its own entity and-adding the then-trailblazing (and now-legendary) saxophonist Bob Mintzer-became one of the most original quartets of the last 40 years, recording 30 albums, winning 2 Grammys, and receiving 17 Grammy nominations. Currently, the lineup includes original keys player Russell Ferrante, Bob Mintzer, the astounding groove drummer Will Kennedy, and the newest member, a young Dane Alderson twisting out brilliant basslines.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 9 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ronnie Whyte

Whyte-a premiere interpreter of American Popular Song-is an outstanding jazz pianist as well as a successful songwriter. Featured on Marian McPartland's "Piano Jazz" on NPR and the recipient of an ASCAP Award for his original lyrics, Whyte is a multitalented man of the arts; indeed, he has starred in Shakespeare plays, arranged Gershwin works (including Porgy and Bess) for jazz trio and orchestra, and had original lyrics sung by Tony Bennett. Whyte's classic style presents itself again on his most recent album, Whyte Witchcraft: Songs of Cy Coleman (Audiophile 2019). He has performed at Carnegie Hall, New York's Town Hall, the NYC JVC Jazz Festival, Café Carlyle, and Feinstein's at the Regency-in addition to starring performances in Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. Whyte has recorded 11 CDs for Audiophile, and was inducted into the Cabaret Jazz Hall of Fame. Go see this iconic artist!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 10 (Friday) 8:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

"Happy Birthday, Judy!" - starring Carole J. Bufford & Stephanie Blythe

You're invited to a very special evening celebrating Judy Garland's 100th birthday and starring the incomparable singers Carole J. Bufford and Stephanie Blythe together for the very first time. Featuring the glorious music that made Judy Garland a household name, it all takes place at the Birdland Theater on Judy's birthday --June 10th -- and includes a three course gourmet dinner at 6:30 followed by the show at 8:00 PM. And to top it all off, the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to benefit the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Tickets (price includes dinner and the show - cash bar available throughout the evening) Bar seating: $75, Standard seating: $200, VIP seating (includes prime seating and post show meet & greet): $500

June 11 (Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band - Saturday Special!

This is a special Saturday night you won't want to miss! The Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, led by tubist David Ostwald, has performed every Wednesday evening at the Birdland Theater for the past 18 years. Join them on the weekend for a show inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues as David and the band breathe life and passion into the earlier side of America's own great art form. Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more. Join them for this one-night-only special!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 12 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Terraza Big Band

After the 2019 release of the Terraza Big Band's Grammy-nominated debut album, One Day Wonder, the industry-leading JazzTimes dec lared that this was "the sort of debut that should make big-band fans not only take notice but hunger for more." Thankfully, there is so much more-including this special Sunday performance at Birdland. Founded by two award-winning New York artists, saxophonist Michael Thomas and bassist Edward Perez, the Terraza Big Band performs every month at Terraza 7 in Jackson Heights, Queens. With ensemble writing that draws from Latin American rhythm and harmony, the orchestral-minded writing of Gil Evans, Maria Schneider, and Bob Brookmeyer, and the ethics of contemporary jazz, this is a unique group that will draw you in and keep you on the edge of your seat.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 12 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jamile & Tony Davis

A special duo of two rising stars, the singer Jamile and her close musical partner, the guitarist Tony Davis, are releasing new music to critical acclaim. This Brazilian-born vocalist is a force to be reckoned with, delivering freshly phrased, sweet melodies with a heartfelt tone-and delighting audiences at NYC's most prestigious venues, including Birdland, Mezzrow, Minton's Playhouse, Smalls Jazz Club, Ornithology Jazz Club and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Indeed, since her arrival in the city, Jamile has become one of the most in-demand vocalists in New York, performing with such artists as Mike Holober, Helio Alves, Benny Benack III, Ethan Kogan, and Alex Claffy. She released her first album, If You Could See Me Now, in 2019 featuring a stellar lineup of veteran musicians including Steve Wilson, Ray Gallon, and Jay Leonhart. The other half of the duo, Tony Davis, is the son of renowned trombonist Steve Davis and critically-acclaimed pianist Mary DiPaola. A guitarist's guitarist, he plays effortlessly across genres, releasing his debut album Golden Year on the prestigious Posi-Tone record label. Davis's performances with legends of jazz such as Christian McBride, Abraham Burton, Antoine Roney, Joe Farnsworth and Harold Mabern; as well as his appearances at the Newport Jazz Festival, the Greater Hartford Jazz Festival, and as a featured guitarist for the Indy Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute; have earned him his reputation as one of the nation's top young jazz artists to watch. He and Jamile release their duo album Daring Two Be on July 8th of this year.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 13 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

An Evening with Anita Gillette & Lee Roy Reams

Birdland is thrilled to present two legendary Broadway stars in one historic evening: one of the favorite leading ladies, Anita Gillette, in concert for the first time with iconic song-and-dance man Lee Roy Reams. These two venerated performers will sing, cavort and entertain their audience with enough show biz stories to last a lifetime. Expect material by Irving Berlin, Jerry Herman, and a celebration of the Great American Songbook. Gillette is best known as Miss Mona in Moonstruck and Miss Mitzi in Shall We Dance. She has starred in fourteen Broadway shows including: Chapter Two (Tony Nomination, LA Drama Critics Award), Cabaret (Sally Bowles), Carnival, All American, Jimmy, They're Playing Our Song, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and Mr. President. She was Tina Fey's mother on "30 Rock," a series regular on "Quincy," "Almost Grown," and more. Reams' ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity; Applause; Lorelei; He llo, Dolly!; and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 13 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Liam Forde -"Great to Be Here" Album Release

Forde makes his Birdland solo debut celebrating his album, "Great to Be Here." Called a "dreamy pop debut" by Huff Post, it features original songs that blend cosmopolitan pop and a vintage sound with contemporary influences like Jon Batiste, Lake Street Dive, and Rufus Wainwright. Forde's authentic points of view create something fresh while drawing from a 1960s soundscape that encompasses the dry wit of Noel Coward, the infectious rhythms of Stevie Wonder, and the sweeping grandeur of classic Hollywood soundtracks. Liam will perform vocals, piano and flute, with Zack Eldridge on drums. The evening features favorite standards from the Great American Songbook and selections by Kay Thompson, Michel Legrand, and others. The Wall Street Journal raved "the boy wonder never fails to find precisely the right note." The Washington Post praised Liam's "breakout performance." Forde has been the recipient of many honors, including the Bistro Award for "Performer on the Rise," the Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Male Vocalist," the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Julie Wilson Award, and a Helen Hayes Award for "Outstanding Performance."

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for two nights-worth of mighty performances by his quartet.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 16 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Sandy Stewart and Bill Charlap Duo

This is a mother-son duet you will not want to miss! A thoughtful, pristine voice on the piano, Bill Charlap has collaborated for the last several decades with jazz's leading artists. While his working trio (with drum and bass stars Kenny Washington and Peter Washington) has earned him years of accolades, he also shines as a duet performer. A sensitive yet formidable musical partner to Tony Bennett. Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, or his wife, pianist Renee Rosnes, Charlap makes a practice of heartwarming dialogues. For this special show, he joins his mother, the famed vocalist Sandy Stewart. Stewart began her career in her teens as a singer working with Charlie Parker collaborator Dick Hyman, guitar legend Mundell Lowe, drum icon Don Lamond and others on NBC radio; she continued on to performances on Ed Sullivan's and Johnny Carson's shows; and she performed with Steve Allen, Benny Goodman, Perry Como, and Bing Crosby. Mother-son duets are hard to come by. When it comes to these two forces joining together for a night of song, it's sure to make memories.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 16-18 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/16); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (6/17-8) - Birdland Jazz Club

Danilo Perez & His Global Messengers

Constantly pulsing with pure music, pianist Danilo Perez is a radiant force of artistic and technical genius. The winner of 3 Grammy awards and the nominee of 6 more, Perez is jazz's Panamanian king, the creator of a new fusion between American black music, classical piano, and the music of his home country. "He is not afraid of anything," says Herbie Hancock, who calls Perez one of the "amazing musicians" that lead the field. The pianist for Hancock's former Miles Davis bandmate, Wayne Shorter, Perez's spontaneous, colorful improvisations have graced stages across the world for the last 45 years-since his days as a child prodigy and young master. With his latest release, Crisálida, he assembles a new group called the Global Messengers, a grand ensemble composed of musicians from all over the world, singing as well as playing a variety of string, woodwind, and percussion instruments, soaring over intricate arrangements and lush textures.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 17-19 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Joey Calderazzo Quartet

Pianist Joey Calderazzo is one of the leading figures in the past thirty years of jazz piano playing. An accompanist to heroes of the music, including Jack Dejohnette, Dave Holland, Michael Brecker, Frank Foster, and Branford Marsalis, and a leader of groups featuring legends like Jeff "Tain" Watts, Clauda Acuña, John Patitucci, and Peter Erskine, this searching, virtuosic artist's contributions include 13 albums under his own name and over 70 more for others. Calderazzo-the recipient of a Grammy award and four nominations-explains that things have clarified and simplified as he has matured. "As I've gotten older," says the pianist, "the musical statement that I'm trying to make is 'I can play a little bit of this and a little bit of that. I got my own thing. I steal other stuff and have some fun. I hope you enjoy it. Good night.'" With Miguel Zenon (sax), Ben Wolfe (bass), Donald Edwards (drums).

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 19 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

New London Big Band

Comprised of New England's finest musicians, the 17-piece New London Big Band established its beginnings performing swinging classics from the repertoire of Maynard Ferguson, Sammy Nestico/Count Basie, Duke Ellington, the Buddy Rich Big Band, and other great big bands-but with its latest recording, 2022's Social Hour!, this special ensemble has ventured into uncharted territory to great success. Performing a wide variety of original music that draws from across genres (including the band's theme song, "Social Hour," an ode to its regular weekly performance spot in New London, Connecticut's Social Bar + Kitchen), the New London Big Band has come into its own and will surely wow Birdland audiences. Under direction of its founder, the multi-award-winning trombonist Sean Nelson, the band recently won "Best Jazz Band" for CTNOW's Best of Hartford. Don't miss this hip new ensemble!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 20 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas

Twelve-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs winner Natalie Douglas has been called "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning "Tributes" monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) ran from Summer 2017 thru January 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart. Having also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor, she is a Master Teacher for the Mabel Mercer Foundation, the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference.

$35 tables / $35 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

June 20 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins will be joined by his friends Alex Newell, Max von Essen, Noah Rickets, Jeff Pew, and Addalie Burns. Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick Jr.- A Tribute to Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre in 2019 and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Palladium Theatre in London. Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel and Joya as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. His TV and Film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers' movie Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, "Gossip Girl," "One Life to Live," "America's Got Talent," "The Colbert Report," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and "Annie Live!"

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 21-25 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/21-23); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (6/24-25) - Birdland Jazz Club

Stacey Kent

A singer of marvelous talent, Stacey Kent's beautiful voice and natural musicality have been the feature of 11 studio albums, including Platinum, Double-Gold and Gold records that have garnered her a much-deserved worldwide audience. With performances in over 55 countries during her stellar career, Kent's global fandom makes perfect sense because of her miraculous fluency singing in French, Italian, German, Portuguese and English. Over the course of two decades as a recording artist, Kent's vision has broadened beyond the Great American Songbook: French chanson and Brazilian classics also feature prominently in her contemporary work. Her new album, Songs From Other Places (which includes songs by Paul Simon, Lennon & McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Gershwin, Weil, and Jobim) was released September of 2021. For this special week at Birdland, Kent is backed by veteran collaborators including the great Jim Tomlinson (reeds). Her forthcoming studio album, Summer Me, Winter Me, is set for 2022 release.

$50 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 23-26 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (6/23); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/24-26) - Birdland Theater

Allison Miller & Carmen Staaf "Nearness" Release Celebration with Special Guests

In a 2018 Downbeat feature on Allison Miller and Carmen Staaf's last co-led album, Science Fair, the pianist Staaf states: "We kept playing it duo...and it felt like, 'We don't need a bass player. It works as is.'" It's rare to hear a piano and drum duo, but the bass-less configuration allows for great creativity and a fresh approach. And while Staaf and drummer Miller have been playing duo for years, their new album, Nearness, set for June release, is their first full record in that set-up. To celebrate the project, they perform four nights at Birdland Theater. They invite a stellar cast of special guests to join them: Grammy-nominated clarinetist Anat Cohen (6/23), MacArthur Award-winning tap dancer Michelle Dorrance (6/24); and iconic modern jazz saxophonist Dayna Stephens (6/25).

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 26 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Aprea Big Band

Saxophonist Ron Aprea has performed with some of jazz's most important figures, including Lionel Hampton, Louis Armstrong, Woody Herman, Frank Foster, Tito Puente, John Lennon, Nat Adderley, Charlie Persip, Kenny Barron, and Elvin Jones. This past January at Birdland, the 16-piece Ron Aprea Big Band celebrated a new milestone in Aprea's artistic oeuvre: an autobiography entitled The Era I Almost Missed. The new book offers readers a look at the 1950s and 1960s through the eyes of this jazzman and his on-the-ground stories. They convene again on the Birdland stage for this one swinging evening in June.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 27 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Linda Lavin - "Love Notes"

Tony Award winner Linda Lavin will return to her musical home, Birdland, with a concert celebrating her most recent solo album, "Love Notes" (Club44 Records).Ms. Lavin will be joined on stage (as on the album) by her longtime collaborator, pianist and singer Billy Stritch, leading a band that will also include Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin. "Love Notes," an elegant and swinging mix of timeless standards, jazz classics and gems of the pop/rock era highlights Lavin's burnished vocals, which bring out new and unexpected shades from classic standards by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, Vernon Duke, Steely Dan and The Eagles. A Tony winner for her performance in 1987's Broadway Bound, Lavin also earned Tony nominations for performances in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. Linda has also won two Drama Desk Awards, two Obie awards, and two Golden Globe awards. After an impressive television career, including nine seasons starring as the title role on TV's "Alice," Linda can currently be seen weekly on CBS in "B Positive."

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 27 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Caitie Frownfelter - "Show Me"

Caitie Frownfelter will bring you back in time to Broadway's Golden Age with songs from your grandma's favorite musicals including; Carousel, My Fair Lady, The Music Man, and many more. The show features music direction by Rachel Kaufman. Caitie, a triple threat based in New York City, has performed in many local productions including her favorite role as Louisa in the Barnstormers Theater Company's production of The Fantasticks. Some TV credits include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Gaia" on Apple TV, and "Raising Kanan" (Power Book III).

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 28-July 2 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/28-30); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/1-2) - Birdland Jazz Club

Tuck & Patti

For 42 years, Tuck and Patti have put audiences worldwide under their unique spell, passionately crossing genres with their vocal/guitar jazz duo and capturing the hearts of lovers, the respect of jazz buffs and the jaw-dropping awe of guitarists and singers. Classically-trained, blues-drenched, and love-infused, the duo continues their tradition of minimalist arrangements that feature Tuck's extraordinary virtuosity and Patti's rich mezzo soprano. It all makes sense when you understand the wellspring of joy that exists between them. Married 38 years, Tuck Andress and Patti Cathcart-having released 9 stunning albums together-continue to stoke the fires of their love of each other, of life, and of making music together. Seeing this pair work their special magic, it's no wonder that Bobby McFerrin called them "The best duo on the planet." They make their first ever appearance at Birdland Jazz Club in June.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 30 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ari Axelrod - "Ari's Arias"

MAC Award Nominee for Best Male Vocalist, BroadwayWorld Award Winner, and recipient of The Jewish Week's 36 Under 36 Award, Ari Axelrod returns to his cabaret home for an encore performance of his critically acclaimed show, "Ari's Arias." According to the dictionary, an aria is an accompanied, elaborate melody sung by a single voice. To Ari, an aria is any moment in life where words alone fail to express what we're feeling, and so to fully express it, we add music to those moments to elevate them and sing. From Bernstein and Sondheim to Bareilles and Bucchino, join Ari as he takes you on a ride through some of his favorite arias.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

June 6, 13, 20, 27 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Award-winning vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli takes over Tuesday nights at Birdland Theater in June with her trademark vocal style and her trio of Pat O'Leary (bass) and Michael Kanaan (piano). Together, they explore both familiar classics and lesser-known gems of the canon that highlight the diversity of creators behind the Great American Songbook-immigrants, black Americans, woman composers and more-and show that the Songbook is for everyone. For her part, Stravelli's clear tone, gutsy rhythm, impeccable scat-singing and contagious joy have delighted audiences the world over. Her recent honors include the Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording (2020); the Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Jazz Vocalist (2019); the MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist (2015); and the Bistro Award as a Jazz Vocalist (2015). Expect a swinging, engaging month of music.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

*Livestream Weekly

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

*Livestream Weekly

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, Frank Vignola and friends, featuring pianist John DiMartino, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests: Houston Person (tenor sax, June 1); Olli Soikkeli (guitar, June 8); Ken Peplowski (clarinet, June 15); Janis Siegel (vocals, June 22); Jimmy Bruno (guitar, June 29).

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 3, 10, 17, 24 (Fridays) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

June 4, 11, 18, 25 (Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

June 5, 12, 19, 26 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum