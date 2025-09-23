BEST OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR is Coming to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Puppetry on Broadway will present "Best of Broadway Puppetry Halloween Spectacular" on Thursday, October 30 at 9:30 PM at 54 Below.

The show, directed and produced by Julia Schemmer (Puppetry on Broadway), with Puppet Direction by Jon Steiger (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin (Netflix's 13 the Musical), celebrates the Broadway puppeteers who create theatrical magic 8x a week!

Hosted by PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon) and The Stuppets (Stage Time NYC), the show brings together puppeteers and performers from shows featuring puppetry, from the past and the present.

"The theme for our evening is spooky sincerity," explains Schemmer. "We wanted to not only create fun, themed numbers that get our audience into the Halloween spirit, but also intentionally platform puppetry in a way that brings our community closer together."

During the evening's programming, Puppetry on Broadway will unveil the first of the organization's efforts to restore and rebuild theatrical puppets, beginning with a Jack Skellington puppet from the NYC Halloween Parade that was previously destroyed in a studio fire in 2020.

Featuring Noel MacNeal (Bear in the Big Blue House), Teddy Yudain (Little Shop of Horrors), Weston Chandler Long (Little Shop of Horrors), Jonothon Lyons (Little Shop of Horrors), Ezekiel Andrew (The Lion King), Conor Tague (How To Dance in Ohio), Madison Kopec (How To Dance in Ohio), Desmond Luis Edwards (How To Dance in Ohio), Jamie Glickman (Avenue Q), Anna Vomacka (Life of Pi), Richard Michael Gomez (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE!), Joel Morel (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE!), Thomas Whitcomb (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: LIVE!), Kate Gaynor (Best of Broadway Puppetry), Sierra Rein (Disney Cruise Line), Leah Hofmann (War Horse), Arlee Chadwick (Boop!), Clair Rachel Howell (Wicked), Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill), and Brandon Hardy (Death Becomes Her).

Puppetry on Broadway's inaugural show, Best of Broadway Puppetry, made its debut at 54 Below in January to a sold-out audience. The show was honored with two 54ony Awards from Purple Light Productions, Best Cabaret of the Year and Best Musical Direction (Joshua Turchin).