BARBARINO'S BIG NIGHT OUT! Variety Show Returns to Lips

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barbarino's Big Nite Out! will return on Tuesday, February 4 at 7 PM to Lips, New York's Drag Queen show-palace and restaurant.

BBNO!, produced and curated by Scott Barbarino, features singers, comedians, and magic and specialty acts. "We're going to party like it's 1999," Barbarino says. "The vibe is fun and eclectic and the perfect antidote for these crazy times we now live in." Barbarino's Big Nite Out! recreates the magic of his own halcyon days-with chosen family and witty repartee, and, as he says, "all us 'wisenheimers' in one place."

In this first 2025 edition of BBNO!, host Joshua "Chachi" Cruz welcomes special guest, Jasmine deVille, accompanied by music director, pianist and Maestro, John Bronston. After some time away, deVille returns to the New York stage, bringing her unique styles and perspectives front and center. "All I can say," according to Barbarino, is "hang onto your feathers!"

The show also features comedian Michele Balan, Barbarino's very funny friend

from the good old/bad old days who's "got got a great and hilarious take on things!" Crowd-pleaser Magic Brian mesmerizes, dancer Ethan Cavanaugh struts his stuff, "Harmonica Dave" (Rubin) plays, and vocalists Liz Davies, Lyn Webber and Lexy Rock perform, along with Scott Barbarino & The BevNaps (Anna Anderson, Dylan Berkshire, JD Smurthwaite). Capping the evening is and Drag Artiste Extraordinaire, Avant Garbage, followed by an open mic in which guests can "sing out Louise!" Just bring your sheet music with you. Tickets Available Here

And PS: does Lips have party vibes! The space is now celebrating 30 years of drag artistry. And before that? The space used to be home to cabaret/night club The Blue Angel, La Vie En Rose, Bill Hongs and The Little Hippodrome, where The NY Dolls did their final concert and recorded the live album Red Patent Leather. If the walls can't talk, BBNO! surely represents.

Scott Barbarino is the producer of the award-winning internet show PianoBarLive!, as well as New Faces of Broadway, The Follow Spot, Terese Genecco and her Little Big Band and Cheez Whiz at The Parkside Lounge with Sweetie. Barbarino is a founder and lead singer of Scott Barbarino & The Bev-Naps, a retro-vocal comedy doo-wop group and winner of two MAC Awards (1999: Vocal Group and 2000: Musical Comedy Group).

Comments