Ayla Schwartz to Bring EVERYTHING I LEARNED, I LEARNED BY GROWING 2 INCHES to The Green Room 42

We can all relate to having big dreams, but what happens when you reach those dreams at 10 years old.... and then grow 2 inches? Child actors on Broadway are thrust into an exciting world of rehearsals, press, and the most extraordinary relationships. What happens when you "age out" and have to "let it all go"? Broadway's original Young Elsa from Frozen the Musical will reveal the raw side of being a child performer and will share some of the ups and downs she faced, and continues to face, in the industry. Ayla shares her story and more November 6 at 7pm at the GreenRoom 42.

After months away from the stage, Ayla returns to The GreenRoom42 for an evening of truths. Singing both Pop and Broadway favorites, Ayla will share some of the many life lessons she learned during her exciting and sometimes heartbreaking Broadway journey and after she left the St. James. Directed by Ellyn Marsh and Musical Direction by Brian Usifer.

About the Artist

Ayla Schwartz is a 14 year old performer best known for originating the role of Young Elsa in the world-premiere, pre-Broadway production of Disney's Frozen the Musical at the Buell Theatre in Denver, CO and subsequently originated the role when it moved to Broadway at the St. James Theatre (2018). Regional: The Miracle Worker/Helen Keller (Queen's Theatre), Into the Woods/Little Red Riding Hood (In-Concert at the Patchogue Theatre), Mr. Magoo's, A Christmas Carol/Martha Cratchit (an Actor's Fund benefit). Cast Recording: Frozen The Broadway Musical. Voice Overs: Disney (Frozen2- Elsa Into the Unknown Doll), Nick Jr (digital games), Nickelodeon (Butterbean's Café). Ayla made her TV debut in Hunters on Amazon Prime. Instagram @ayla.schwartz

For tickets visit: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/2kFv6ofhLAXmXS01cIql/1636239600000