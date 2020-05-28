Award Winning PIANO BAR LIVE! Continues Special Live-Streaming June 2

Piano man Michael McAssey hosts Piano Bar Live! this Tuesday, June 2nd at 7:15 pm ET, following New York City's 7 O'Clock Cheer. This week's guests will be Luba Mason, Phyllis Pastore, Nina Gabianelli, Bob Egan, Adam Rennie, Melvina Rose Johnson and a weekly secret guest!

PBL! is the 2020 MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Award winner for Show of the Year "for excellence in getting the word out about Cabaret and Piano Bar" through live-streams from The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar and Brandy's Piano Bar in 2019.

Join us this TUESDAY www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive Take a break from your busy day and let's have some fun! ...because the Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.

Luba Mason is a classically trained singer, pianist and actor. On Broadway she appeared (until lockdown) in Girl From The North Country as Mrs. Burke. She has also appeared in Chicago (Velma Kelly), Jekyll & Hyde (Lucy), Paul Simon's The Capeman (Mrs. Kresinsky), How To Succeed in Business (1st Revival as Hedy LaRue), Sunset Blvd., The Will Rogers Follies and played opposite legendary comedian Sid Caesar in Sid Caesar & Co. Mason is the recipient of the 2019 Bistro Award as Outstanding Vocalist, a 2019 Lucille Lortel nominee for her featured role in GFTNC and a 2015 Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee for the Off Broadway hit PRETTY FILTHY. She has many television credits and is also a recording artist, set to release her 4th solo album later this year. Mason has performed in major music venues in the US as well as in the Bratislava, Costa Rican and Panama Jazz Festivals. She is a graduate from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (Drama) and Circle In The Square Theater School. www.lubamason.com

Phyllis Pastore has been a staple on the New York cabaret scene since arriving in New York in 1988. A Bistro Award winner and MAC Award nominee, Pastore has appeared at Don't Tell Mama, 88's Cabaret & Piano Bar, Upstairs at the Downstairs and One If By Land, Two If By Sea, among others. She was the first cabaret performer to be invited to sing at Ireland's Wexford Opera Festival fringe and has been seen on stages in St. Thomas, London, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich, sharing stages with legends such as Barbara Cook, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross and Petula Clark. In 1993, Pastore began an association with Montparnasse cabaret/piano bar called Montparnasse, in the Greek island of Mykonos, which continues to this day. In recent years, Pastore has been the lead singer with the JT Wildman Jazz Band, an eight-piece Dixieland ensemble performing at Superfine in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn. She has also ventured into songwriting and is currently working on a showcase featuring her original compositions.

Nina Gabianelli's interest in the cabaret world began over 25 years ago when she attended the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret Symposium. She spent the next five years performing in solo and group shows in the NYC cabaret circuit, before escaping to Aspen. In Aspen, Gabianelli has performed with Theatre Aspen, Thunder River Theatre Company and at the Crystal Palace Theatre Restaurant. It was there that Nina and Michael McAssey worked together for several years. Her most recent show at Don't Tell Mama's was a sold-out success. Prior to the pandemic lockdown, Gambianelli was planning to bring her new show Polka Dots and Moonbeams to NYC this spring, a project now on hold.

Adam Rennie is a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Though usually based in NYC, Adam can currently be found at his parents house in Sydney, Australia. He has been seen in New Zealand playing Hedwig in the New Zealand premiere of Hedwig and the Angry Inch (The Court Theatre). Australian credits include Melba (Hayes Theatre Co.); Love Never Dies (Really Useful Co); Prodigal (Bryant&Frank); The Producers; Crazy for You (The Production Company) Jekyll & Hyde (TML); Dr Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Gordon Frost Organisation) and Will Bloom in Big Fish (RPG). American Credits include Nick Hurley in Flashdance (NETworks); Once We Lived Here (Urban Stages); Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Ogunquit Playhouse); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Hilton Head); NYC3 & Shades of Bublè (EPIC).

For over forty years Bob Egan has appeared at restaurants, cabarets and events in PA, NJ, Atlantic City and NYC. He is an accomplished accompanist, musical director, cabaret and show producer-and was the producer and founder of the famed "Cabaret at Odette's" in New Hope, PA for it's entire 21-year run.

Melrose Johnson will soon start her second contract on the Norwegian Escape in Broadway's After Midnight (trio). She currently sings with the First Presbyterian Church of Newark and Trilogy Opera Company. Melrose dedicates performing to her late father, Melvin Johnson.

Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You