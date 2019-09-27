Award Winning Artist, Gretchen Reinhagen To Appear In Residency At Pangea

Nightlife, Bistro and MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) Award winning artist, Gretchen Reinhagen kicked off her residency at the downtown supper club, Pangea earlier this month. She returns to Pangea on Tuesday, October 15th, and continues monthly on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7PM. What began as an encore of Reinhagen's sold out CD Release Show, Take It With Me at the Laurie Beechman in February, has become a brand new version of the show, adding a rotation of special guests and an ever changing comic monologue. The cabaret will continue to highlight the music of the CD by the same title, with a few of the songs and stories changing each month. "The hope" says Reinhagen, "is that this new platform gives us an opportunity to share music from the album, while also being able to feature different artists each month, and new comedy sets each month, so that no two shows are the same and audience members may return regularly knowing they'll be seeing something new." Also joining her on stage will be two of the album's band members, Music Director Tracy Stark and Bassist Tom Hubbard. Barry Kleinbort directs.

In September, Reinhagen's special guest, Mardie Millit, of the duo Michael and Mardie and the band The Habibi Kings, joined her in presenting two of the characters and the music from Peter Napolitano and Barry Levitt's That Way, of which Reinhagen was a cast member earlier this summer. Next month, award winning artist Aaron Morishita, of the duo The Lounge-O-Leers, joins her to reprise their performance in Ricky Ritzel's Broadway as Rosalie and Marco from Carnival! Each month's show will have an overlying theme that culminates in a 10-minute comedy monologue riffing on some of the topics Reinhagen is known for on social media such as her dislike of the Paleo diet; a summer of disastrous mishaps; her humorous relationships with her many healthcare professionals; ridiculous observations at the day job and of course her take on how the Universe is trying to give her material.

Take It With Me is Reinhagen's debut album, produced by Paul Rolnick and released on her independent label, Raw Diamond Records. Cabaret Scenes reviewer, John Hoglund said, "The lady is uniquely talented, and with this banner album she unfurls a plethora of remarkable gifts...she reveals a natural exuberance for life that is contagious." Reinhagen has previously presented a wide variety of shows ranging from Great American Songbook standards and musical comedy to pop, rock and blues. She received the coveted "triple crown" of cabaret awards winning the Nightlife Award, Bistro Award and MAC Award for her show "Special Kaye: A Tribute to the Incomparable Kaye Ballard" also directed by Barry Kleinbort. Her foray into a cabaret that incorporates stand-up comedy with #iBlamePaleo received rave reviews and won her another MAC award in the musical comedy category. She is also a voice teacher, having received a degree in voice from Pepperdine University, and a MAC Award winning director.

Gretchen Reinhagen plays Pangea Restaurant and Bar (178 2nd Ave, NYC, 10003; 212-995-0900; www.pangeanyc.com) on the third Tuesday of the month with remaining 2019 shows on October 15th, November 19th and December 17th. There is a $20 cover charge for tickets purchased online (https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4296156) and a $20 food and drink minimum. Tickets purchased at the door are $25 cash. For more information, visit www.gretchenreinhagen.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You