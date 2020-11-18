Autumn Hurlbert, Emily Borromeo, Dennis Stowe, and more star in livestream of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's "Once More With Feeling" from the Famous in NY video archive.

After 2 sold-out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, Buffy, Spike, Xander, Anya, Willow, Tara, Dawn, Giles, and everyone's favorite dancing demon are back to do it...well, once more with feeling! Starring a cast of Broadway favorites (who are also "Buffy" fanatics), these never before streamed shows will feature music from the cult-hit "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" musical episode, "Once More, With Feeling," written by Joss Whedon.

After Buffy comes back from the dead (again), the Scooby Gang and the residents of Sunnydale find themselves bursting into song (and flame) when a demon attempts to make Dawn his bride. Will Buffy be able to save the day while singing and dancing? This is sure to be a high stakes evening you don't want to miss!

The Sunday, November 22, 7:30 PM (2018) & 9:30 PM (2019) livestream will feature Emily Borromeo (Broadway Bounty Hunter, School of Rock), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Corey Hummerston (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde), Denis Lambert (Doctor Zhivago, Encores! A Chorus Line), Sydney Patrick (Kinky Boots), Jenny Pinzari (Pop Filter, Fauxchella Music Festival), Allison Posner (Volleygirls, The Last Song of Eddie Scourge), Nathan Richardson (Freaky Friday), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin, Annie), and Kalyn West (The Prom). Directed by Tyler Spicer, music directed by Drew Wutke, choreographed by MiMi Scardulla, and produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

