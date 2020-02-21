Audrey Cardwell to Make NYC Solo Debut at The Green Room 42

Audrey Cardwell makes her New York Solo Debut at The Green Room 42 this March. Audrey is a versatile performer who most recently appeared as Cordelia in the National Tour of the acclaimed Broadway Revival of Falsettos. Additionally, she starred in the First National Tours of Bright Star as Alice Murphy and Cinderella as Ella. Praised as "utterly convincing as a boy" for her collegiate portrayal of Peter Pan, and criticized for "not sounding like a Cinderella" for her performance as Cinderella, Ms. Cardwell proudly and wholeheartedly agrees with both of those reviews. Audrey takes to The Green Room 42 stage to share stories from her 3-decade-long career as a human and to ask NYC audiences - close friends and casting directors alike - HOW AM I DOING?

Directed by Henry Gottfried

Music Direction by Max Grossman

Currently announced guests included: Eden Espinosa & Bryonha Marie Parham

For more info on tickets, visit https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/ or call (646) 707-2990





