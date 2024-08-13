Arts Bonita to Present BROADWAY TODAY: A NEW MUSICAL REVUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Bonita will present an unforgettable evening of cutting-edge musical theatre with "Broadway Today: A New Musical Revue", taking place on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 7:00 PM at the Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium.

Directed and created by the talented Kody C. Jones, this fully-produced cabaret will feature the biggest hits from Broadway's latest and greatest shows, bringing the magic of the Great White Way to Bonita Springs. Audiences can expect a dazzling night of song and dance that showcases the vibrant energy and creativity of modern Broadway.

The event is more than just a spectacular show; it's a vital fundraiser for the Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre program. Proceeds from the evening will go towards essential upgrades, including new lighting, microphones, and dressing room improvements. These enhancements are crucial for providing our young actors with the best possible environment to hone their craft and deliver outstanding performances.

"Broadway Today" promises to be an all-encompassing experience with light appetizers and wine served throughout the evening, adding to the festive atmosphere. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring a variety of exciting items and experiences. Every bid and ticket purchase directly supports the Young Actors Theatre program, helping to nurture and showcase the best and brightest young performers in Southwest Florida.

Ticket Options:

$250 Table for 8

$200 Table for 6

$150 Table for 4

$150 High-top for 4

$25 Individual Seats

$15 Individual Seats (Students)

To secure your tickets and be part of this extraordinary event, please visit ArtsBonita.org or contact the Arts Bonita box office at 239-495-8989. Don't miss this unique opportunity to enjoy Broadway's finest while supporting a great cause!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium

Address: 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL

For more information about "Broadway Today" and other upcoming events, please visit ArtsBonita.org.

