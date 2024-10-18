News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Artemisia LeFay to Present A VERY HARRIS HALLOWEEN at Don't Tell Mama

Experience a unique family cabaret show on October 20th.

By: Oct. 18, 2024
Artemisia LeFay to Present A VERY HARRIS HALLOWEEN at Don't Tell Mama Image
Cabaret performers (and siblings), Artemisia LeFay and Quintin Harris, will join their parents in a one-night only performance of A Very Harris Halloween this Sunday, October 20th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room.

Their mother, Renée Guerrero, is a classical concert pianist who has musically directed and played for numerous shows at Don't Tell Mama. Their father, Larry Harris, is retired from both the football and opera arenas. Larry was an offensive lineman for the Houston Oilers and when he retired he had a 20+ career as a leading baritone in international opera houses.

The family will perform spooky musical theater favorites. This is one-night-only event not to be missed! Costumes are encouraged! RESERVATIONS LINK: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8521-a-very-harris-halloween-10-20-24




