Ari Afsar and Nikhil Saboo Will Lead JOHN & JEN Anniversary Concert

Ari Afsar and Nikhil Saboo will lead the 30th anniversary concert performance of John & Jen at the Green Room 42 next month. The performance is set for January 5, 2024.

Celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's brilliant and original musical John & Jen takes a look at the complexities of relationships between brothers and sisters and parents and children, set against the background of a changing America between 1950 and 1990.

This musical tells the story of Jen and her relationships with the two Johns of her life: her younger brother and his namesake, her son, who is trying to find his way in a confusing world. With a cast of only two people, John & Jen is a tour-de-force for two actors who take Jen and John (both of them) from childhood, through adolescence and beyond.

Starring actors Ari Afsar (Hamilton, Netflix’s Wedding Season) and Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen), this version of John & Jen brings into sharp focus the soul-level connection and unavoidable tensions between siblings who have opposing political ideologies and a mother-son relationship trying to survive the challenges of combating intergenerational trauma.

Directed by Erin Ortman (1000 Nights and One Day, Real) and Music Directed by Alexander Gemignani (Here We Are, West Side Story), this mighty foursome is excited to highlight the desire for assimilation by many South Asian stories and explore this work through the lens of an increasingly divided world.

