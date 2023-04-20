Ari Afsar, Asmeret Ghebremichael & More to Star in JEANETTE: THE MUSICAL at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Jeannette: The Musical on May 17, 2023 at 9:30pm. Jeannette tells the story of Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress in 1917 (years before the 19th Amendment). Jeannette explores the very meaning of heroism, feminism, and activism with three women with three different intersectional perspectives and identities playing the title role.

What does it mean for a Black woman, a White woman, and a queer Asian woman to tell Jeannette's story? How do we engage her queerness, her defiance, and, ultimately, her admission that the 19 th Amendment prioritizes the lives of white women, rather than all women? Is her story even worth telling? Do we need heroes from the past or do we need to be the heroes we so long for, or both? With rich contemporary politics and comedy, luscious and invigorating music, Jeannette: The Musical asks us to understand the past and challenge the present in order for us to move forward.

The writing team of Jeannette: The Musical includes America's most produced playwright Lauren Gunderson, Ari Afsar (songwriter on Sony's Lyle, Lyle Crocodile), and playwright and professor Jordan Ealey. This concert is directed by Erin Ortman, music directed by Sheela Ramesh (SIX, Moulin Rouge!, Almost Famous), and produced by Cindy Tsai.

The concert will star Ari Afsar (Hamilton, Netflix's Wedding Season, Bhangin' It), Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon, Elf, Legally Blonde), Tony Award® winner Adam Hyndman (Hadestown, Once on this Island, Disney's Aladdin), Andrea Prestinario (NYTW, A.C.T. San Francisco, York Theatre), Tony Award® nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor (Tina, Nine, Macbeth), and Cindy Tsai (The Chinese Lady, Jeannette, NYCLU's Sing Out For Freedom). The show's band will be led by music director and conductor Sheela Ramesh on piano, Michiko Egger on acoustic and electric guitar, Matt Cusack on upright and electric bass, and Brandon Brooks on drums.

Jeannette: The Musical plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on May 17 at 9:30pm. There is a $34.50-$73.00 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

