Angel Desai Brings A DAY IN THE (INNER) LIFE to 54 Below

54 Below will present Angel Desai in “A Day In The (Inner) Life” on February 4th, 2025. We all have inner voices telling us what to do and what to avoid… but what would happen if they came to life? And provided a soundtrack? A Day In the (Inner) Life takes the audience along on Angel’s existential question and answer fantasia with songs by herself, Matt Castle, Jason Robert-Brown, Kristin-Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, Paul Simon, Gian Carlo Menotti, and more.

Written and performed by Angel Desai with the directorial and dramaturgical help of Matt Castle, and co-performed with Matt Castle, Chris Cornwell, Elijah Caldwell, Lizzie Hagstedt, and Derek Stoltenberg. Musical direction by Angel Desai and Matt Castle.

Angel portrayed Marta in John Doyle’s Tony-Award® winning revival of “Company” in 2006. Her most recent work includes recurring roles on Amazon’s “Fallout” and “Law and Order,” guest stars on “Poker Face” and “Blue Bloods,” the indie films Peas and Carrots and Sideways for Attention, and the voice of Dana Singh in Hulu’s 2nd season of “Dicktown.” Off-Broadway, she has performed at MTC, NYTW, CSC, MCC, Playwrights Horizons, The Public/NYSF, The Women’s Project, and Ma-Yi Theatre Company. Other recent TV: “NCIS: NOLA,” “Bull,” “Jessica Jones,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “and City On a Hill.” Other film credits include The Oh-Gees, This Time Next Tuesday, The Clique, The War Within, Heights, Black Knight, and Robot Stories. She holds an MFA from NYU and has been an Actors Center Workshop Company Member since 2007.

