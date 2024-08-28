Andrew Faria Brings IT'S YA BOY to the Green Room 42 in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Andrew Faria in It’s Ya Boy in Concert on September 30th at 9:30 pm. Step into the world of “It’s Ya Boy” for a night full of movin’, groovin’, and jivin’! With a heart as big as the city itself, Baldwin Wallace alum Andrew Faria (The Metropolitan Opera's Dead Man Walking, Paper Mill Playhouse’s Rent, Great Lakes Theatre’s Little Shop) ignites the stage with an explosion of passion, tenderness, and pure BIG CAT energy. From heartfelt moments to high-octane musical comedy, with many twists and turns in between, brace yourself for an unforgettable evening of American songbook standards, pop anthems, fado songs, and musical showstoppers.

Andrew Faria in It’s Ya Boy in Concert plays at The Green Room 42 on September 30th at 9:30 pm. The evening will be music directed by Sam Nasar and produced by Zachary Hausman. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Andrew Faria recently made his Metropolitan Opera debut in Ivo van Hove’s production of Dead Man Walking. Previously, he appeared in Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Rent. Andrew’s additional theatre credits include Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors (Great Lakes Theater/Idaho Shakespeare Festival), The Baker in Into the Woods, Charlie in Kinky Boots (Baldwin Wallace), and Snoopy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Forestburgh Playhouse). Andrew received his Bachelor of Music in Music Theatre from Baldwin Wallace University. @andyfaria_

