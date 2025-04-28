Alyssa Payne to Debut One-Woman Show EXTRA CRISPY at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Composer and performer Alyssa Payne will bring her original one-woman show, Extra Crispy, to Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. on April 30, 2025 with 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM performances.

Featuring all original-music, Extra Crispy is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of the tensions between ambition and self-doubt and the pressure to keep going when everything feels like it's falling apart. Through sharp wit and heartfelt candor, Payne offers a raw and resonant look at what it means to be a "work-in-progress." The show is a hopeful reminder that even when life says "stop," the artist inside still finds a way to keep writing, keep dreaming, and keep going.

Payne will be joined by an all-female band: Paige Durr, Sherisse Rogers, Katty Mayorga, and Angela Ortiz, who also serves as Music Director. The show is directed by Kate Willard, and produced by Greg Kamp.

Known for her viral TikTok videos and her EP Patiently Waiting, Alyssa Payne is quickly establishing herself as a fresh voice in contemporary musical theatre. A graduate of Boston Conservatory at Berklee - where she was a University Scholar and recipient of the American Theatre Wing's Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship - Payne has also been a finalist in the Write Out Loud Competition, a participant in the Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive, and a lyricist in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. She is mentored by Shaina Taub and recently served as Taub's assistant on the Broadway production of Suffs. Extra Crispy premiered in 2024 at Forestburgh Playhouses's In The Works In the Woods festival.

