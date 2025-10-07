Alexis Tidwell Comes to 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On October 27, 2025 Alexis Tidwell will return to 54 Below for a one-night-only solo concert: Chapter 10 – Lessons in Living. Marking ten years since she left her home in Tennessee for NYC to pursue a career in entertainment, Alexis revisits through song a few lessons that the last decade has taught her.

With music direction by Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical), the evening features an eclectic mix—from Whitney Houston and Celine Dion to Paramore, Broadway favorites, and more. Chapter 10 invites you to laugh, dance, reflect, and relate as Alexis and friends transform life's lessons into a soulful, joy-filled soundtrack of resilience and revelation.

Special guests include Carrie Compere (The Color Purple, Shout Sister Shout, Holla If You Hear Me), Alia Hodge (Beautiful 1st National Tour, RENT 20th Anniversary National Tour), Aashley Morgan (Beautiful National Tour, Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story), and violinist Leandria Lott (Stevie Wonder, Kirk Franklin).

The band includes Michael O. Mitchell on piano as music director (MJ), Criston Oates on bass, David “Sub Q” Kawamura on guitar, Shawn Dustin on drums. Supporting vocalists include Kala Ross (For Colored Girls Broadway Revival, The Preacher's Wife), Jazmin McCray (recording & touring artist), and Justin G. Nelson (The Wizard of Oz National Tour).