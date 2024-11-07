AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to the Green Room 42 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 on November 18 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from SUFFS; CABARET; WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; WICKED: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL and FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERILY WE STOLE A SONG.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, November 18th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 179th edition are Loren Lester (Understudy for the role of Herr Schultz in Cabaret), Katheryne Penny (Understudy for both Female roles on Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song), Jackie Raye (Understudy for the roles of Glina and Nessarose in Wicked), Marissa Rosen (Understudy for the role of Wallis (Walter) in Water for Elephants), Max Sangerman (Understudy for the role of Neil-Then in A Beautiful Noise:The Neil Diamond Musical), John Wascavage (Understudy for both Male role on Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song) and D'Kayla Unique Whitley (Understudy for the roles of Dudley Malone, Mary Church Terrell and Ida B. Wells in the Broadway production of Suffs). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdzt,

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1283 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6169 roles in 678 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals.

