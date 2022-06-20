ARTISTS UNDISCOVERED to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Artists Undiscovered: Celebrating Undiscovered New York Talent on July 19,2022. This cabaret concert showcases some of New York's best undiscovered young talent and social media stars. Featuring Broadway hits from musicals such as Tick, Tick... Boom!, West Side Story, Wicked, Funny Girl, Company, Beetlejuice, and more. This concert is hosted by Tyler McCall, an Off-Broadway actor and frequent Feinstein's/54 Below performer. The concert will be an evening full of heart, drive, and show-stopping numbers like you've never seen before from performers you WILL see again.

Featuring: Tyler McCall (Mandela, Swan Lake Rock Opera), Justine Verheul (Grease, Swan Lake Rock Opera), Neil McLinden, Adan Gallegos (Brodway's Rising Stars), Charlie Fusari (Next To Normal), Conor Stepnowski (Cabaret, The Little Mermaid), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple 2nd National Tour), Joseph Concha, Katie Gray (Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde), Matthew Harter, Samantha Jaye O'Leary.

Produced by Tyler McCall & Justine Verheul

Music Direction by Neil McLinden

Tyler McCall in Artists Undiscovered: Celebrating Undiscovered New York Talent plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 19, 2022 There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.