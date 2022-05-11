ANN HAMPTON CALLWAY: FEVER! THE PEGGY LEE CENTURY is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will welcome Tony Award® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway in Ann Hampton Callaway: Fever! The Peggy Lee Century, streaming live and in person with a tribute to her personal icon, Peggy Lee, in honor of the star's 100th birthday. The New York Times has raved over Hampton Callaway's previous outings, writing that "for sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway," while Cabaret Scenes asks "is there anything she can't do?" The Great American Songbook champion returns May 18-21 at 7:00 pm, and streams live May 21 at 7:00 pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/AHCPeggyLee.

Tony Award® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee. On the heels of Ann's Streisand Songbook symphonic triumph, this show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world "Fever" through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer songwriter her powerhouse nickname, "The female Frank Sinatra." On May 21, Ann Hampton Callaway will be joined by Holly Foster Wells, Peggy Lee's granddaughter, for a Q & A.

Ann Hampton Callaway: Fever! The Peggy Lee Century plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 18-21 at 7:00pm and streams live May 18 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $50-$60, with premium seats for $95-$100. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://54below.com/AHCPeggyLee. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff