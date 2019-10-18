ANIMAL MAGNETISM Returns To Don't Tell Mama

Lynda Rodolitz brings "Animal Magnetism," back to Don't Tell Mama in November.

Lynda Rodolitz, the 2018 winner of Mama's Next BIG Act, will reprise her new show "Animal Magnetism" at Don't Tell Mama on Wednesday, November 6 at 7 and Sunday, November 10 at 4. The performance on Nov 6 (her actual birthday) will be a benefit for Singnasium, an organization founded by Lennie Watts as a place for artists and singers to fully explore their creative selves. When she grew frustrated with the dating advice she was getting, Lynda turned to the animal kingdom to see what could be learned from animals about lasting happy relationships. There'll be fascinating facts, great songs and lots of laughs along the way.

Lynda Rodolitz is an actress and singer who was a member of an experimental theatre company, did stand-up comedy for several years and has appeared in many solo and group cabaret shows at venues around town. Her last show "Lynda Rodolitz is Off Her Rocker" was a 2017 MAC Award nominee for Musical Comedy Performance. She also appeared in "4 Women, 4 Stories" which had sold out runs at Don't Tell Mama in May and September

"Animal Magnetism" is directed by Lennie Watts with Steven Ray Watkins as Musical Director. The show will feature Matt Scharfglass on bass and Don Kelly on percussion. Reservations can be made at www.donttellmamanyc.com or (212) 757-0788 after 4.

Lynda Rodolitz in "Animal Magnetism" at Don't Tell Mama on Wednesday, November 6 at 7 and Sunday, November 10 at 4.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You