Amy Engelhardt & Cassandra Kubinski: SONGS FROM THE BRINK comes to Pangea this week on Sunday, March 9 at 7pm.

ONE of them got to play Annie. The other one swears she's not bitter but STILL needs a drink. What happens when you give these two powerhouse performers the stage for 75 minutes?

Award-winning New York singer/songwriters Cassandra Kubinski and Amy Engelhardt have both toured the world with their music. Collectively, they've shared the stage and/or studio with brilliants including Barbra Streisand, Jill Sobule, Harry Shearer, Billy Joel, Paul Shaffer, the Goo Goo Dolls, 10,000 Maniacs and Weird Al Yankovic.

Their winky SONGS FROM THE BRINK at Pangea this weekend showcases brand new tunes by both artists, whose catalogues are by turns poignant and playful. And boy, we all need a glass of that right now.

Engelhardt scored OBA Best New Musical Nominee BASTARD JONES and co-created TUNE IN TIME, New York's Musical Theatre Game Show at the York Theater. She also toured with Grammy noms THE BOBS for 14 years, recording five albums. "The originality and intelligence of Engelhardt's lyrics evoke John Forster, the four-time Grammy nominee, well known to NPR listeners for his collaborations with Tom Chapin....Engelhardt is so fundamentally likable and her lyrics so clever and poignant... riotously funny." - Broadway World

Billboard-charting singer/songwriter Cassandra Kubinski has performed in venues from Romania to LA. Known for her piano-forward, cutting songwriting that takes listeners from deep, vulnerable canyons to snarky, witty corners, to futuristic ambitious highs, her songs have been used in dozens of TV shows and ads. She's also a tireless arts and womxn in arts advocate, holding board positions at Caffe Lena and Women in Music (emeritus) and leading artist-upleveling workshops and retreats regularly.

