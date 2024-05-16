ACTOR THERAPY At 54 Below To Present THE PROM: IN CONCERT In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver‘s ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below to sing the score of the musical THE PROM, featuring music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, The Prom follows four well-intentioned (and out-of-work) Broadway actors as they travel to conservative Edgewater, Indiana and attempt to help a lesbian student who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to their high school prom. The original production was a New York Times Critics' Pick described as “a joyful hoot…that makes you believe in musical comedy again” and Actor Therapy's concert version is sure to bring all the high-belting, high-energy queer frivolity you need to kick off your Pride month!

Produced and directed by Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (35MM: The 10th Anniversary Concert, Spring Awakening in Concert, Hair in Concert, Legally Blonde in Concert; all at 54 Below), Actor Therapy Sings The Prom will feature a number of fabulous Actor Therapy students and alumni performing alongside musical director Jason Wetzel (Into the Woods Broadway and national tour, Merrily We Roll Along) on the piano with a 4-piece band, including Jeremy Clayton (Spamalot, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George) on reeds, Nick Potocki on guitar, Danny Weller on bass, and Derek Stoltenberg (national tours of The Prom and Mean Girls) on drums.

Featured performers include: Derek Alexander, Marin Asnes, Dylan Berkshire, Ryan Bronston, Sarah Armstrong Brown, Mackenzie Bruen, Winter Commander, Madeline Dalton, Hannah E. Feldstein, Meghan Fitton, Emily Foley, Marley Hall, Hays Hankinson, Charlie Keegan James, Betty Kasper, Kamryn Koerner, Nachi Lederer, Tori Jade Lopez, Wilson Loucks, Ryan J. Lynch, Ashley Nicole Martin, Paris Martino, Grace Carey McGovern, Anne E. Miele, Avery Morgan, Matthew Morón, Mariah Muehler, Willie Naess, Sydney Noller, Tommy Page, Emily Ricalde, Marissa Pyron Rico, Renée Sabrina, SteFannie Savoy, Sydney Jo Schneider, Adele Simms (Stranger Sings), Tru Stites, Samantha Streich, Charlotte Topp, Haylee Weatherly, Mathieu Whitman, and Donté Wilder.

The Prom in Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 4th at 7pm and 9:30p.m. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees) for the 7pm performance and $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees) for the 9:30pm performance. Premiums are $100.50 (include $10 in fees) for the 7pm and $84 (includes $9 in fees) for the 9:30pm. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today, founded by 2023 Kleban Prize winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), currently Tony-Award nominated for her performance as Mary in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

