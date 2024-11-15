A TRIP TO THE MOON Announced At The Parkside Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This fall, join Jason Aguirre and Adam J. Rineer for A TRIP TO THE MOON and Other Songs in Orbit, an interstellar four-part concert series at The Parkside Lounge. A TRIP TO THE MOON - a new rock opera, written by Adam J. Rineer, crafted like a classic double LP- the series unveils one "side" of the album in each monthly concert, alongside a cosmic cabaret of thematically curated songs and guest artist performances.

The voyage continues on Monday, December 9th at 7:30 PM with A TRIP TO THE MOON (SIDE 2): Divide and Conquer. Audiences will journey through the second "side" of A TRIP TO THE MOON, a story set in a universe where a flamboyant Victorian stargazer embarks on a cosmic quest. Described as a celestial rock opera of queer curiosity, this tale fuses prog, punk, electronica, and 19th-century operetta in a soundtrack that is as bold as it is otherworldly. As the intrepid astronomer rockets into unknown territory, desires collide, connections are made, and even the Moon herself chimes in with her saucy take on human dreams of space travel.

In Divide and Conquer, performers explore songs of American identity spanning genres from bluegrass, to protest songs, to 2000s pop-punk with performances by Emily Johnson-Erday, and the MOON cast and band: Danielle Troiano - aka D'LOURDES (Broadway: Here Lies Love), Jacey Ziev (Off-Broadway: The Civility of Albert Cashier), Sushma Saha (Broadway: 1776, Off-Broadway: Interstate), Will Shishmanian, Caro Moore, and Jade McLeod (National Tour: Jagged Little Pill). The night is set to be a thrilling collision of musical worlds, characters, and personalities.

"The collection of works that inspired this piece - George Méliès's 'La Voyage dans la Lune' (A Trip to the Moon), Jules Verne's novels 'De la Terre à la Lune, trajet direct en 97 heures 20 minutes' (From the Earth to the Moon: a direct route in 97 hours and 20 minutes) and 'Autour de la Lune' (Around the Moon), all paint an ironic French perspective of American Imperialism of the 19th century. A TRIP TO THE MOON continues this critique of American colonization into an existential conversation on gender and identity at large," Rineer shares. "At 'SIDE 2: Divide and Conquer' I'm inviting artists to share songs that use American music traditions for protest and queer liberation."

The series will continue on Mondays at 7:30 pm, January 6, and February 3, with each show featuring the next "sides" of A TRIP TO THE MOON along with an ever-changing lineup of guest artists and cabaret performances.

Comments