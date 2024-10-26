A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque To Celebrate Beetlejuice & The Films Of Tim Burton in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque to Beetlejuice & the Films of Tim Burton at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, Nov 14, 2024. Admission is $25 with pre-sold reserved seating. For tickets, visit www.slipperroom.com or https://bit.ly/HotsyBeetlejuice. Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the show will begin at 8:00 PM. The Slipper Room is 21+.

Special guest host, Rory Scholl, has died... Tragic, right? He participated in a wing-eating contest that didn't go well, and he passed away, right here in the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. This show is his burlesque memorial service—so why is he here? He's dead... But fear not, because the show must go on!

This will be a truly otherworldly night of comedy, dance, and flying underpants.

HOSTS: Cherry Pitz and Rory Scholl

ACTS: Rosie Cheeks, Mary Cyn, Lil'y Con Carnage, Desiree Desade, Miranda Raven & Perse Fanny

GOGO: Rosie Tulips

KITTEN: Oliver Bliss

It's time once again to pay tribute to the eerie brilliance of Tim Burton, and what better way than with a burlesque twist on Beetlejuice (shhh... don't say it three times!). Timothy Walter Burton is renowned for his gothic horror and whimsical fantasy films, a style that has left an indelible mark on pop culture. With a career that spans decades, he has received countless accolades, including an Emmy Award, nominations for Academy Awards, and even a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. His creations are a celebration of the strange and fantastical—perfect inspiration for an unforgettable burlesque homage!

About Hotsy Totsy Burlesque:

This year, Hotsy Totsy celebrates its 17th year! The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York in April 2007, and it's been an incredible ride. We've played to many sold-out shows, and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, often declaring, “That was the best show you've ever done!” As performers and writers, we've grown as a troupe and are excited to move into our next year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter, and flying underpants.

Each month, you're invited to The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties—facing everything from Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, and Zombies, to The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions, and most recently, Covid-19.

But onward we press! House mother Cherry Pitz, along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad, promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds plenty of laughs, spinning tassels, and fun!

