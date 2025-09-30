 tracker
7TH CABARET CONNEXION Celebrates International Cabaret Across France This Fall

The international exchange brings together more than sixty cabaret performers and coaches for master classes, workshops, and concerts in Paris, Lyon, and Dordogne.

Artists and audiences from around the world will gather in France for the 7th Cabaret Connexion, running October 22–November 5, 2025. The international exchange brings together more than sixty cabaret performers and coaches for master classes, workshops, and concerts in Paris, Lyon, and Dordogne.

Participants will explore vocal technique, song interpretation, and stage presence in sessions led by Eric Tavelli, Isabelle Georges, Angelina Réaux, Michael Sokol, Anne and Mark Burnell, Anne Fromm, and Elisabeth Howard. The program is designed for seasoned professionals, emerging artists, and dedicated enthusiasts, fostering a spirit of collaboration and cultural exchange.

Ten performances will take place across the three host cities, offering an eclectic mix of genres and styles. Programs range from an International Jam Session on the Seine to Chicago Sounds, Piaf’s Paris, and Halloween Spirits.

Featured artists include Jeannie Carroll, Claudia Hommel, I’m M$ B’Havin, Anne Fromm, Ava Logan, The Swingin’ Sisters, Lou Ella Rose, Michèle Barbier, Robin Watson, Angélique Dessaint, and Anne-Sophie Guerrier.

Cabaret Connexion is endorsed by the Chicago Sister Cities International–Paris Committee. The biennial event is devoted to building bridges across cultures and celebrating the power of cabaret to unite artists and audiences of all ages.

While U.S. registration for Paris has sold out, audiences can attend the final preview concert in Chicago on October 12 before the company departs for France.

