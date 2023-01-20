54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS, Brian Letendre, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Got High Anxiety over the winter? Well, Springtime with Mel Brooks is coming! Why not join us for a roll in the hay and a preview of History of the World Part II. Giddy up on your Blazing Saddles and join us for a night of hilarity! Seriously, bring 11 friends and we'll have Twelve Chairs waiting for you. Remember this is a live cabaret and not a Silent Movie - so, screw To Be Or Not To Be, the question is will you be there?

Back after two sold-out nights of hilarity in 2020 and 2022! Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate the incomparable Mensch of Comedy! Expect to hear hits like, "Springtime for Hitler," "High Anxiety," "Men In Tights," "Roll In The Hay," and more!

Featuring Jill Abramovitz, Ari Axelrod, Jim Borstelmann, Michael Kostroff, Michael Kushner, Ryan Mac, Stuart Marland, Busy Philipps, Alex Puette, Ben Rappaport, T. Oliver Reid, Jelani Remy, Kyle Scatliffe, Adam B. Shapiro, Phil Sloves, and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba.

Also featuring Caroline Aimetti, Asia DeShields, Jenn Maurer, and Ben Schrager.

Hosted by Michael Kostroff, music directed by Ben Caplan, and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

7:00 performance: $75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30 performance: $50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 PRESENTS TEEN ANGST ON BROADWAY, FEAT. Morgan Siobhan Green, Haile Ferrier, & MORE! - JANUARY 24 AT 7:00 PM

"Dear Evan Hansen...Today is going to be a good day and here's why:" 54 Below is presenting Teen Angst on Broadway! Featuring the awkward, anxious, and angry songs from hit Broadway musicals Dear Evan Hansen, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, and MORE! Get ready to feel your feelings with this incredible cast of young performers for one night only!

Featuring Kali Clougherty, Cara Rose DiPietro, Curtis Faulkner, Haile Ferrier, Logan Foster, Morgan Siobhan Green, Mia Cherise Hall, Brian Hirsch, Anabelle June, Eric May Liu, Janessa Machado, Brenna Patzer, Braden Phillips, Zachary Prall, Julianne Roberts, Tory Vagasy, and Hallie Walker.

The band features Hera Andre-Bergmann on guitar, Alex Crossland on drums, and Canaan Harris on piano.

Music directed by Canaan Harris, and produced and directed by Kali Clougherty.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIBERACE AND LIZA: A TRIBUTE, STARRING DAVID SAFFERT AND JILLIAN SNOW HARRIS - JANUARY 24 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris return to 54 Below with Liberace and Liza: A Tribute! After sold out performances including Feinstein's At The Nikko and Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, this dynamic duo are elated to pay tribute to Liberace & Liza Minnelli. Delighting in the costumes, music, and glamour of show business's wildest entertainers, guests will be smiling and clapping along to hits such as "Chopsticks," "Cabaret," and "New York, New York." Under the musical supervision of Bo Ayars, who toured with Liberace for 13 years as his arranger and music director, Liberace & Liza: A Tribute is a blinged-out and exhilarating night of musical and comical fireworks that you shan't soon forget!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kylie McNeill - JANUARY 25 AT 7:00 PM

Kylie McNeill, who starred as the English singing and speaking voice of Belle/Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's Belle makes her 54 Below debut. Featuring songs from the hit anime feature along with some unreleased originals and covers she does with her own spin!

Kylie McNeill is a twenty-year-old singer/songwriter and actor based in New York City. She is the singing and speaking voice of Belle and Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's, Belle which premiered in theaters this past January and is now streaming on HBOMax. Her other credits include Runaways at New York City Center Encores and the Delacorte Theater, as well as The Public Theater's Gala Performance of From Hair to Hamilton. She was featured in The New York Times as one of the finalists for the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 31st Annual Cabaret Convention titled The Future of Cabaret. She performed her solo concert at The Green Room 42 this October and Don't Tell Mama this past June, both to sold-out audiences. She graduated as a musical theater major from the Professional Performing Arts High School in 2020.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOOR THEATRICS PRESENTS: OUR BROKEN HEARTS CLUB, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO & MORE! - JANUARY 25 AT 9:30 PM

Noor Theatrics presents Our Broken Hearts Club! Join us at 54 Below for a night of tears, laughter, and musical solace with a cross-genre set of our favorite songs to heal a broken heart. Starring a few headliners and a company of Broadway up-and-comers to be announced, don't let us be "The One That Got Away!" We celebrate the works of artists like Adele, Sara Bareilles, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, and musicals like Hamilton, 9 to 5, and The Last Five Years for an unforgettable, cathartic evening.

Featuring Noelle DeFelice, Cara Rose DiPietro, Avery Franks, Mia Goldammer, Alyssa Jaffe, Allison Pearle, Lauren Riddle, Joe Rumi, Lily Soto, Natalie Steele, and Madison Wechsler.

Produced and directed by Ayra Kartal and music directed by Aidan S. Wells, with Miles Tanner in the band. We're "Happier Than Ever" and hope to see you there. Just please - don't text your ex.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE GIRL BAND PROJECT: THE ULTIMATE CONTEMPORARY GIRL BAND EXPERIENCE - JANUARY 26 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The creators of The Boy Band Project, the award-winning boy band contemporary cover group, triumphantly return to 54 Below to present the world premiere of The Girl Band Project, the ultimate contemporary girl band/girl power experience. With three Broadway powerhouse favorites from shows such as Tina, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Wicked, and featuring the music of Destiny's Child, Spice Girls, Danity Kane, The Pussycat Dolls, Wilson Phillips, and more... these ladies will put the SPICE back in your LIFE!

Featuring Hayley Podschun, Natalie Gallo, and Michelle West

Choreographed by Katie Laduca and produced by Travis Nesbitt.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jarrett Winters Morley: THE HISTORY OF GODSPELL - JANUARY 26 AT 9:30 PM

Jarrett Winters Morley is proud to bring their celebration of the Tony-nominated Stephen Schwartz musical, The History of Godspell to 54 Below! Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of Godspell takes us behind the scenes about the show's conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert. Stories never before heard. Featuring songs such as "Day By Day," and "All For The Best," The History of Godspell is seeing a show as you've never seen one before. Join us for a deep dive into Godspell and the journey it took to be what it is today.

Featuring Nolan Donato, Bill Fitzpatrick, Spencer Gonzalez, Aubrey Leigh Kirk, Jenna Levere, and Lindsey Wayne.

The band includes Michael O'Dell on piano, Allan Randall on percussion, Jakob Messinetti on bass, Sam Vena on guitar, and JT Cambria on keyboard.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN DO IT BETTER, FEAT. Gabrielle Carrubba & MORE! - JANUARY 27 AT 7:00 PM

They say "behind every man is a great woman," but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and more. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York's most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better.

Come join us at 54 Below to celebrate women's rights as partial proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Featuring Gabrielle Carrubba, Jerusha Cavazos, Rebecca Codas, Sarah Cosgrove, Caitlin Doak, Meghan Fitton, Beth Kirkpatrick, Karla Liriano, Miranda Luze, Paris Martino, Morgan McGhee, Alaina Newell, Kim Onah, Raelyn Santiago, Brooke Sterling, and Gianna Yanelli.

Joined by Ashley Baier on drums, Jakob Reinhardt on guitar, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Matthew Lowy on piano and as music director.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Brian Letendre - JANUARY 27 AT 9:30 PM

Brian Letendre, Juilliard graduate and Broadway veteran, makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in a celebration of the songs that propelled him to more than a decade on Broadway in Movin' Out, Disney's Mary Poppins, and Urban Cowboy - and to some of the nation's most storied venues including The New York State Theatre, Alice Tully, and Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center.

Dance Magazine noted Brian's route to Broadway was more "detour than direct" as was the journey that continued. This empowered retelling of his journey to the great white way and beyond will leave audiences humming and tapping their toes all the way home - from classic Broadway to Bublé, Billy Joel, and much more!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT! - JANUARY 28 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

If there is one night during the week when you want - need? - to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And we've got the most romantic, the most glorious - and always the most famous - love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night! Music direction by Ross Patterson.

Featuring Stella Katherine Cole, John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Jillian Louis, Anaïs Reno, Bob Stillman, and Michael Winther.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, FEAT. John Easterlin & MORE! - JANUARY 28 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ross Patterson.

Produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Jillian Louis, and Michael Winther.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. Alex Joseph Grayson, Lucia Spina, & MORE! - JANUARY 29 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program, this time both live AND in the comfort of your own living room via the magic (beans?) of livestream (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with Music Direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Special guests include Alex Joseph Grayson, Ramona Mallory, Marissa McGowan, and Lucia Spina.

Featuring Rob Maitner, Megan Masako Haley, Aaron Ramey, and Jon-Michael Reese.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION (REGIONALS EDITION), FEAT. Fernell Hogan, ALYSSA WRAY, & MORE! - JANUARY 29 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Return by popular demand! Calling all Gleeks! It's the revival you've been waiting for! Grab your slushees and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, "GLEE." From songs like "Don't Stop Believing" ... to "Loser Like Me," this isn't an episode you'll want to miss. And that's how Sue "C"s it.

Featuring Alex Allred, Ian Allred, Lena Conatser, Maddie Conti, Megan Dwinell, Erin Engleman, Zach Faust, Luke Ferarri, Max Heitmann, Fernell Hogan, Jim Hogan, Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Nicole Lamb, Katie Lemmen, Andrew Maroney, Molly Oldham, Braden Phillips, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Molly Russo, Lily Soto, Justin David Sullivan, Sue Sylvester, Nina White, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, with Caitlin Brightman as Associate Producer.

Music Directed by James Stryska, with Jorden Amir as Assistant Music Director.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

