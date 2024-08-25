54 CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF FRIENDS to Play 54 Below Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Celebrates 30 Years of “Friends” on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 at 9:30pm.

“How you doin'?” Join 54 Below as we celebrate the thirtieth anniversary and ten seasons of the iconic 1990s/early 2000s sitcom, “Friends!” Expect to hear songs like the famous theme song, “I'll Be There For You” as well as hit songs featured in the series like “Wicked Game,” “With Or Without You,” “Copa-cabana (At The Copa),” and “Space Oddity” reimagined for the 54 Below stage. Curl up with a cup of coffee from Central Perk as you listen to some of Phoebe Buffay's originals, such as “Smelly Cat.” Make sure to bring your friends and your lobster for this fantastic night of music! Produced by Thomas E. Carley, with bass by Carley and joined by fellow musicians Jonah Barnett on guitar, Canaan Harris on piano, Tim Schneider on drums, and a couple of surprise musician features.

Starring Harley Barton (Legally Blonde national tour), Hannah Bonnett (Elle Woods in Legally Blonde national tour), Juliana Chimenti (The Prom at Palace Theatre), Dillon Knight Drozdz (Crucible, PA at The Duplex), Colin Hodgkin (Bar 9 dueling pianos), Matt Kelley (Bar 9 dueling pianos), Taylor Lloyd (Legally Blonde national tour), Andi Maroney (Amélie at Gateway Center for Performing Arts), Kendall Morgan (Fire Island: The Musical off-Broadway), Moana Poyer, Jack Roden, and more.

54 Celebrates 30 Years of “Friends” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 22nd, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages.

One of the most in-demand venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals.

In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

