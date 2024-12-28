54 Below to Present BEST OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY - Full Casting Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present "Best of Broadway Puppetry" on Monday, January 27 at 9:30 PM. The show, produced by Julia Schemmer (Puppetry on Broadway), with Show Direction by Peter Charney (A Eulogy for Roman), Puppet Direction by Jake Bazel (Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation), and Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin (Netflix's 13 the Musical), celebrates puppetry by putting the spotlight on the puppeteers who bring puppets to life 8x a week!

Hosted by the Bad Idea Bears of Avenue Q (Rick Lyon and Jennifer Barnhart), the show brings together puppeteers and performers from shows featuring puppetry, from the past and the present.

"We're so excited for people to see the iconic puppets that they know and love from shows, but also get to know our puppeteers better and see their own personal puppet creations," says Schemmer. "There's nothing more joyous than getting a bunch of puppeteers together to celebrate puppetry, and we want the night to feel like a big night of community."

Featuring Rick Lyon (Avenue Q), Jennifer Barnhart (Avenue Q), Teddy Yudain (Little Shop of Horrors), Weston Chandler Long (Little Shop of Horrors), Noel MacNeal (Bear in the Big Blue House, Little Shop of Horrors), Conor Tague (How To Dance in Ohio), Leah Hofmann (War Horse), Caroline Kane (Water for Elephants), Ezekiel McCall (The Lion King), Haven Burton (Shrek the Musical), Denny Paschall (Shrek the Musical), Sonya Venugopal (Life of Pi), and additional puppeteers, Richard Michael Gomez, Kate Gaynor, and Gavin Kline.

"We are delighted to showcase an array of puppetry styles while reimagining beloved musical theatre tunes through the perspective of our felt friends," says Charney. "Each musical number in our "chaotic cabaret" will come alive with the artistry, creativity, and boundless imagination that puppetry inspires."

TICKETS

"Best of Broadway Puppetry" plays 54 Below (254 W. 54th St) on Monday, January 27 at 9:30 PM. Tickets begin at $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) and $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees), with VIP seating at $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) and Premium Seating at $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For ticket information, visit https://54below.org/events/the-best-of-broadway-puppetry/.

ABOUT PUPPETRY ON BROADWAY

Puppetry on Broadway is a collective of puppeteers working on, off, and around Broadway. Co-founded by Julia Schemmer, Evan Margolis (Mango Moon Productions), and Lauren Flack (Mango Moon Productions), the organization seeks to uplift theatrical puppetry through professional training, educational programming, and community building events. You can follow them on Instagram @PuppetryonBroadway.

ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

