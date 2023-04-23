54 Below to Present 54 SINGS 2000s TV Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings 2000s TV on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:30pm. Broadway's brightest stars celebrate TV in the 2000s in an evening of your favorites! Get ready to hear all the hits, including "Determinate" (Lemonade Mouth), "They Just Keep Moving the Line" (Smash), "It Was a Shit Show," (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and many more.

Featuring an all-star cast including Alex Branton (Mrs. Doubtfire national tour), Jahir Hipps (Rent National Tour, 54 Sings TikTok), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress national tour), Samantha Lucas (The Cleveland Orchestra, The Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), Georgia Mendes (The Unsinkable Molly Brown at the MUNY), Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTok star, 54 Sings Barbie), Catherine Ariale (The Waiting), Khailah Johnson (Rusty in Footloose at the MUNY), and more stars to be announced!

54 SINGS 2000s plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge (10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCER AND MUSIC DIRECTOR

Nicholas Urbanic is a freelance musician in NYC and a graduate student at NYU studying Percussion performance. Performances with J2 Spotlight Company: A Class Act @Theatre Row, Pasadena Symphony and affiliates @Carnegie Hall, ESPN "In The Air Tonight" with NYU Percussion Ensemble @NYU, and NYU Broadway Orchestra for White House Historical Association's 60th Anniversary Gala @TheMET

Samantha H. Lucas is based in New York City. Samantha holds a Bachelor of Music in Music Theater Performance, Honors from Baldwin Wallace Conservatory out of Berea, OH. Her education abroad has included both Det Danske Musicalademi-Danish Academy of Musical Theater, and Barefoot Theater in Zambia, Africa. She has had the privilege of singing and performing with the Cleveland Orchestra, The Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Front Porch Theatricals, The Beck Center for the Arts, and with Tony and Grammy Award-winning Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots). Recently, Samantha finished her Honors Senior Thesis Project: "Resilient," and has been honored to receive praise from John Caird (Children of Eden), Stephen Schwartz (Children of Eden, Wicked, Pippin), and Michael Cole. She has also been accepted to the prestigious Berklee School of Music to continue her Master's Education in Songwriting.

Follow her Journey: Instagram: @samanthahlucas Website: www.samanthahlucas.com

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below presents over 600 shows each year and has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem. It was founded in June 2012 by Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch and Marc Routh as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the supper club presents live shows at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm nightly. For more information or to support 54 Below, please visit www.54Below.org.