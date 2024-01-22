54 Below to Celebrate Valentine's Day With Countess Luann, Alton Fitzgerald White & More

54 BELOW will celebrate the Valentine's Day with a spectacular line up of shows including Countess Cabaret Starring Luann de Lesseps, Alton Fitzgerald White: A Valentine's Celebration, and A Broadway Valentine's Day. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS – JANUARY 31 AT 9:30PM & FEBRUARY 1-3 AT 7PM

No matter where Countess Cabaret, starring Luann de Lesseps, plays across this country, the audience leaves feeling lifted, elated, and impressed. Everyone's favorite Countess, and star of one of the most successful television franchises in history, “The Real Housewives of New York,” de Lesseps delivers the party everyone dreams of being invited to.

Luann de Lesseps is, as expected, center stage and once again teaming up with iconic Broadway director Richard Jay-Alexander and musical director Brian Nash for an evening that delivers great songs, a hot band, plenty of laughs, glamour, and endless dish, spilling from some of the most memorable moments in Countess Luann's life & loves.

Expect a range of personally curated pop tunes & show tunes, as well as selections from her original penned hits “Money Can't Buy You Class,” “Feelin' Jovani,” “Girl Code,” “Chic C'est La Vie,” and “Viva La Diva,” written by Grammy-winning hitmaker Desmond Child. And you can always expect plenty of surprises…many of them coming from YOU, the audience!

So get dressed to kill and grab your favorite statement necklace because you're out for a perfect night with the Countess. Get your spirits lifted with the one and only Countess Luann de Lesseps and experience for yourself what everybody's been talking about.

$155.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $201.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) – $216.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STELLA COLE: PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE! – FEBRUARY 6 & 7 AT 9:30PM

The performance on Feb 7 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

After 3 sold out engagements at 54 Below, social media sensation Stella Cole returns to her NYC home with a brand-new show, Stella Cole: Past, Present, Future! She will continue to sing the great songs of the PAST, bringing them into the PRESENT, and share with the audience what her FUTURE will hold (hint: her debut album is coming!).

With nearly one million followers, multi-million view YouTube performances, stints touring the world with Post Modern Jukebox, Stella's meteoric career continues. Boosted by the support of Michael Bublé and James Taylor, just two of her celebrity fans, Stella sings with the exquisite, burnished sound of yesteryear, winning thousands of new fans almost every day!

Stella Cole: Past, Present, Future! is produced and directed by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who did the same for Stella's first acclaimed show, Stella Cole Has Standards! He has created more than 500 major concerts all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing concerts for Michael Feinstein.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees) - $84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HBCUS IN LOVE – FEBRUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

Ain't no party like an HBCU party, cus an HBCU party just don't stop! Directed and produced by Howard University Campus Royalty and alum, HBCUs In Love showcases love songs pulled directly from the musical theatre canon as well as pop songs by Beyoncé, John Legend, and Jazmine Sullivan. This concert brings forth a new crowd to the NYC theatre cabaret concert scene, allowing for Historically Black College and University students and alumni to showcase their love for theatre in a night of deep adoration and laughter. Enjoy the ride as they take audience members on a journey through songs such as “Love On Top” by Beyoncé, “What About Love” from The Color Purple and many more. You don't wanna miss this! Co-produced by Da'Quan Cooney, Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona in Shrek national tour, Black Girls Do Theater), Amiah McGinty, and Skylar Wilson.

Featuring Lauryn Adams, Leslie Payton Alston, Savina Barini, Trejah Bostic, Aja Nile Brimm, Camille Capers, Andrew Coleman, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ricky Devon Hall, Madison Harris, Darell J. Hunt, Victoria Hunter, Chafik Jay, Tarra Conner Jones, Shauna Lawrence, Nia-Aiyana Meeks, Tehya Merritt, Lauren Smith, Ronald Joe Williams, and Skylar Wilson.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE: A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION – FEBRUARY 11 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

This evening of LOVE will feature Alton Fitzgerald White‘s interpretations of some of his favorite music by songwriters including Sondheim, Seal, Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken and others. Sit back, relax and enjoy this Valentine's celebration of love songs as Alton envelopes you with his rich, smooth baritone.

After a record-breaking 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Alton added author and in demand keynote speaker to his list of titles. His critically acclaimed book, My Pride: Mastering the Challenge of Daily Performance, filled with secrets to fulfillment and joy in work and life, is published by Disney Editions. Other Broadway starring roles include Mister in The Color Purple, Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, Ken in Smokey Joe's Cafe, John in Miss Saigon, and The Hawker in The Who's Tommy.

Alton has appeared on the big screen opposite Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott and has had guest star roles on the hit TV series “Law and Order,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Fight,” “Madam Secretary,” “Bull,” “Dear Edward,” “Let The Right One In,” “Manifest,” and is featured in the new season of “Dexter,” to name a few. Please feel free to join him on his Facebook fan page, @WhiteAlton on Twitter, @Alton2459 on Instagram and Altonfitzgeraldwhite.com.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE'S DAY – FEBRUARY 14 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means.

Valentine's Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at 54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether you're dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won't forget!

Featuring Ephie Aardema and Zoe Sarnak, Eli Bolin and Allison Posner, Erin David and Nehal Joshi, Alex Joseph Grayson and Miki Abraham, Caitlin Houlahan and Ryan Vona, Van Hughes and Shea Renne, Yani Marin and Divinity Roxx, Kayla Pecchioni and Colin Barkell, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, & Sav Souza and Ariella Serur.

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

For A Broadway Valentine's Day, we will offer a specialty champagne cocktail with a three-course prix fixe. Guests can enjoy the prix fixe menu for $85 or order any item a la carte.

For the 7pm performance: $67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY LOVE SONGS!- VALENTINE'S DAY EDITION – FEBRUARY 17 AT 9:30PM

We've got the most romantic, the most glorious — and always the most famous — love songs in the world for you in Broadway Loves Songs! The Great White Way has provided the world with some of the most exquisite love songs in the history of popular music, from South Pacific‘s “Some Enchanted Evening” to West Side Story‘s “Maria,” and from Kiss Me, Kate's “So in Love” to The Bridges of Madison County‘s “It All Fades Away.” In this special concert event, you will hear all the great songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed for you by a richly talented cast of stars that sing, not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love!

Featuring Pedro Coppeti, Jack D'Emilio, Ben Jones, Talitha McDougall Jones, Dongwoo Kang, Ryan Knowles, Dory Lorenz, Nick Manna, Melanie Puente Ervin, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISABELLE GEORGES: OH LA LA! – FEBRUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

“Isabelle Georges embodies, to the nth degree, the art of cabaret, the sensibility of an artist, and the spirit of France!” –BroadwayWorld

Oh Là Là! Parisian cabaret star Isabelle Georges returns to 54 Below. With her trademark soaring vocals and theatrical delivery, Michel Legrand's muse will lead you on a passionate journey through the French repertoire and beyond, featuring the music of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and Charles Trenet along with original compositions, including a song by Maury Yeston. An unbeatable mixture of jazz, cabaret, and pop. “She's every inch a star,” wrote The Scotsman. This is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

Music direction by Frederik Steenbrink.

Joined by Yacine Boularès on reeds, Thomas Hubbard on the double bass, Ray Marchica on the drums, and Frederik Steenbrink on the piano.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

STELLA COLE: PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE! February 7 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE: A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION February 11 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

A BROADWAY VALENTINE'S DAY February 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here