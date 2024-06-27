54 Below Will Present Expanded Brunch Programming Featuring Lea DeLaria & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present two new brunch series this summer as part of its expanded brunch programming: Lea DeLaria: Brunch Is Gay and Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch.

54 Below’s popular and critically-acclaimed Gospel Brunch shows will return in the fall, dates to be announced shortly.

54 Below’s brunch experience includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent P&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu is available for $40 (for three courses) or à la carte. A mimosa flight can be added to any meal for $30. For the full brunch menu, click here.

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY – JULY 14, AUGUST 11, SEPTEMBER 8, OCTOBER 13, NOVEMBER 10, & DECEMBER 8 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Grammy Award winner Janis Siegel on July 14.

Featuring special guest Tony® Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda The Musical, Pass Over) on August 11.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH, FEAT. KENITA R. MILLER, CHRISTIANE NOLL, & MORE! – JULY 21 AT 1PM & AUGUST 24 AT 12PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town! Music direction by Evan Zavada on Jul 21.

The performance on Jul 21 will feature Bill Daugherty, William Michals, Tony Award® nominee Kenita R. Miller, Tony Award® nominee Christiane Noll, Allison Semmes, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

