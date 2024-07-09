54 Below To Present CHRIS, MRS. - A NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present the music of Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical on Wednesday, July 31 at 9:30pm.

It's Christmas in July at 54 Below with Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical. After a celebrated Canadian premier, Chris, Mrs. is coming to NYC! Featuring an all-star cast and an exciting original score, this concert is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Produced and directed by creators Matthew Stodolak and Katie Kerr.

"Chris, Mrs., a cozy new Christmas musical, has all the hallmarks of a modest holiday hit..." - Globe and Mail

"Chris, Mrs., frequently daft, lots of fun, is this year's go-to family holiday show." - Toronto Star “…all I want for Christmas is to see Chris, Mrs. again.” - Intermission Magazine

This Christmas concert features George Krissa (The Holiday Sitter - Hallmark), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls - Broadway) , AJ Bridel (Kinky Boots - Mirvish), Isaac Grates-Myers (Joseph … - Mirvish) & Addison Wagman (Beaches - Theatre Calgary).

Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wed, July 31 at 9:30pm. Cover charge is $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premium tickets are available for $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CHRIS, MRS.

Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. The story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents' lodge in exchange for a promotion. The only problem is, his brother Charlie still runs the lodge. Ben reluctantly decides to head there to convince him to sell, packing up his socialite girlfriend Vicki, and his children – teenage daughter Claire and troublemaking twins Samuel and Samantha.

After discovering a ring in their father's suitcase, the twins write to Santa for assistance, which seems to appear in the form of Holly, a seasonal employee at the lodge. Between Charlie's nostalgic nature and Holly's Christmas cheer, it soon becomes a holiday no one will forget. Full of mischief and mistletoe, twisted ankles and tangled heartstrings, Chris, Mrs. is a heart-warming story that will make you laugh and is bound to be a new holiday favourite!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

