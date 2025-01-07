54 Below To Present BACHELORETTE DUETS With Julie Biancheri

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Bachelorette Duets with Julie Biancheri on Sunday, February 23 at 9:30pm. This performance will also be livestreamed. Julie Biancheri selects 12 bachelors to sing her favorite musical duets, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Frozen and more.

The audience votes for the final rose winner based on who has the best stage chemistry. From showmance to potential romance, don't miss a night of bachelorette duets!

Produced by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Julie Biancheri is a New York-based AEA actress, singer and producer from sunny South Florida. She has produced 20+ cabaret shows around NYC. She graduated from the University of Central Florida where she earned double degrees in theatre and advertising with a music minor and continued her training at The Juilliard School.

Bachelorette Duets with Julie Biancheri plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, February 23 at 9:30pm. There is $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$41 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available here. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

