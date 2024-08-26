54 Below Announces I LIKE IT LIKE THAT: 30th Anniversary Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present I Like it Like That: A 30th Anniversary Concert on October 18th, 2024 at 9:30pm. 54 Below welcomes you to celebrate the 30th year anniversary of a Latino cult classic, I Like it Like That, along with some of the original cast/crew of the film.

The show will teleport the audience to a bustling, rowdy, yet somewhat charming neighborhood in the Bronx during 1994, where Latin culture and family dynamics are explored through the music humming beneath it all. From Marc Anthony, to The Barrio Boyzz, to Jerry Rivera, the audience will be immersed in the Puerto Rican pride and spirit that many from the Bronx still carry to this day, a pride that lives on through those who never forget where they came from. With Hispanic Heritage Month coming to a close, we want to celebrate a moment in history that is sometimes forgotten, excited for the audience to get up on their feet and sing along to the iconic music of the film, including the legendary title track, “I Like it Like That.”

Produced by Haley Seda. Music direction by Caleb Conway. Featuring Anthony Velez, Marissa Mitchell, Tyrese Avery, Enmanuel De La Rosa, Eugenia De La Garza, C.J. Pinheiro, and Mauricio Castillo. The director of the original film, Darnell Martin, is expected to be in the audience as well as a few of the original cast, including Jon Seda.

I Like it Like That: A 30th Anniversary Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 18th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646)476-3551.

