10 Videos To Make Us Love The Idea Of Seeing BOTH Ben Jones shows at Chelsea Table + Stage on Jan. 5 & 6

Ben Jones made his solo show debut on the cabaret stage earlier this year. Then he took that show on tour around the country. When he returned to New York City, he played a brand-new show, a sort of companion piece to his original musical cabaret. Then he took that show on the road. Ben Jones is a cabaret creating machine. It also turns out that the shows are wonderful - just look at his reviews for I Think I'm In Love (originally titled Love Songs) HERE and for I Think We Should See Other People HERE.

Now Ben Jones is doing the unimaginable, something that has happened in the past, but very rarely. Ben will present both of his original cabaret musicals in two nights, like Act One and Act Two in a play about love and relationships. It's a daring move, bold, interesting, and exciting. Broadway World Cabaret is already arranging our seats to see how the two evening works together. Interested audience members can do the same on the Chelsea Table + Stage website, below.

In the meantime, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been getting lost in the YouTube videos that represent Ben Jones, and we invite our readers to get lost with us in the ten videos featured in this article.

For tickets to I THINK I'M IN LOVE (January 5th, 7 pm) click HERE, and for tickets to I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE (January 6th, 7 pm) click HERE.

Visit the Ben Jones website HERE.

