10 Videos To Get Us Jazzed For Anaïs Reno In A NIGHT OF STANDARDS At Chelsea Table + Stage

Anaïs Reno gets ready for Chelsea Table + Stage

Smash-hit jazz singing sensation Anaïs Reno will play Chelsea Table + Stage on May 18th at 7 pm, joined by Pete Malinverni on piano, Sameer Shankar on bass, and Jerome Jennings on drums. For their program titled A NIGHT OF STANDARDS, these musical artists will offer everythign from jazz to the Great American Songbook to bebop, promising a celebration of the music that has inspired generations and continues to now.

While counting the days til their new show, Broadway World Cabaret has been combing through YouTube videos to curate some of our favorite moments from Anaïs Reno. We invite our readers to enjoy this collection and then visit the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE for reservations.

1. Still In Love

2. Sophisticated Lady with Benny Benack III

3. Les Feuilles Mortes

4. I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

5. With the Emmet Cohen Trio

6. Sophisticated Lady at 54 Below

7. Almost Like Being in Love

8. This Night of Stars

9. Days of Wine and Roses with Benny Benack III

10. Oh What a Night For Love



