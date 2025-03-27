& JULIET's Gabe Amaro to Co-Host STAGE TIME: AFTER DARK This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STAGE TIME is continuing to redefine modern variety entertainment with its signature late-night show, Stage Time: After Dark. Every Saturday at 11:45 pm at the iconic Slipper Room, STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers a dazzling lineup of Broadway stars, legendary drag artists, burlesque icons, cutting-edge stand-ups, and awe-inspiring circus performers.

This week's STAGE TIME: After Dark lineup is co-hosted by & Juliet's very own Gabe Amato, who brings a song or two from the Broadway songbook! Mizzaddy will tear the house down with their queerlesque act, and Paris L'Hommie returns to After Dark with her new burlesque number. Magician Albert Cadabra will stun you with his shudder-inducing illusions, while Coco the Pup and Kyla will each take flight with epic aerial routines. DJ Max Friedman spins all night long, while Summer Reign lights up the stage as our sensational gogo empress.

This week's show is set to be a true spectacle, blending the best of burlesque, magic, aerial acrobatics, and high-energy beats. Whether you're looking for jaw-dropping talent, sultry performances, or a night of non-stop entertainment, STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers. Get ready for an evening full of surprises, unforgettable acts, and electrifying performances from some of the finest talents in NYC. You never know what surprises the night will bring-don't miss out on this wild and thrilling showcase!

With STAGE TIME: After Dark, Adzima brings the spirit of classic Vaudeville into the 21st century. "We wanted to create a space where the best New York nightlife could collide-where Broadway meets the underground, where high art meets high camp," says Adzima. "You never know who might take the stage next."

With multiple monthly productions, including STAGE TIME with PJ Adzima on Monday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m., STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

About STAGE TIME

Stage Time LLC is a dynamic nightlife production company dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind shows for their audiences, uplifting emerging artists, and connecting them with opportunities to perform, grow, finesse their skills, and build their careers. STAGE TIME redefines how performers and audiences experience live entertainment with a mission rooted in inclusivity and creativity. Its tagline says it all: "Variety is the spice of life-."

