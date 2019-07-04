iJazzy Classical's CEO Kenley Nortreus To Produce TV Show With Musicians

Kenley Nortreus is also a businessman like his brother Werley Nortreus because both of them run multiple media companies together. The Haitian-born Leader, Kenley Nortreus is known as a founder of Ceraphin Corporation like his brother.

In January 2019, the radio broadcasting network company under the name of Ceraphin Radio Network has elected Kenley Nortreus as the CEO of iJazzy Classical, a 100% JAZZ radio station owned by his brother Werley Nortreus (60%) and Ceraphin Radio Network (40%).

Kenley Nortreus is also a music director, programmer, and Editor-in-Chief of the station. He has announced that the radio station will launch a tv show called iJazzy TV. The popular radio station, iJazzy Classical has 4 subsidiaries and they are all about music. The station's 4 subsidiaries are iJazzy Today, and iJazzy Classical- Top 10, and iJazzy Playlist, and iJazzy TV.

iJazzy Classical is a Haiti-only Jazz radio station located in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. The station is owned by Werley Nortreus (60%) and Ceraphin Radio Network (40%) and the radio will be accepting Broadway songs now from the whole continent of Africa and other countries.

"iJazzy Classical broadcasts 100% Jazz live on air and across the Internet. The radio station's slogan is 'iJazzy Keeps You In Good Mood' and the station has reached out to millions of listeners worldwide," says the team at Ceraphin Radio Network.

Ceraphin Radio Network was founded by Werley Nortreus and the rest of the Nortreus Family members. The radio network's slogan is known as 'Your Network, Your Stations'.

The network that owns and operates more than five Internet radio stations worldwide and has additionally announced new features to aim and improve its goals and entertainment globally.

Kenley Nortreus is the top executive behind iJazzy Classical.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You