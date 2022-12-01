Zooey Deschanel to Host WHAT AM I EATING? on Discovery+
The series is set to premiere in early 2023.
Actress, producer and singer-songwriter, Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to reconnect people with their food and answer the big questions about what we eat in What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, a newly greenlit discovery+ series.
The six thirty minute episodes will follow Zooey, who, since becoming a Mom, has become more concerned about the food she feeds her family. She's out to solve the everyday food dilemmas people face while food shopping and will ask the tough questions about what Americans eat.
Whether in the supermarket or our own kitchens, Zooey will explore common food mysteries, revealing the shocking truths behind manufactured food. The series is set to premiere in early 2023.
"I'm very interested in the modern food supply chain and process and in finding solutions to improve it for everyone." said Zooey. "I'm excited to learn more from chefs and culinary experts about the fuel we put into our bodies, and debunk some common food mysteries that are out there."
"We are excited to follow Zooey on her culinary mission to seek out the truth behind the food we put on our dinner tables," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. "As a popular musician and actress who's known for her fun personality, Zooey will inspire audiences to join her while she takes a closer look at the topics in each themed episode."
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel is produced by ATTN, a Candle Media company.
Photo credit: discovery+
