ZEITGEIST's Peter Joseph & HARRY CHAPIN Filmmakers Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Peter Joseph, the writer/director of the new film 'InterReflections,' and HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING, director Rick Korn, producers S.A. Baron and Jason Chapin, and singer-songwriter Jen Chapin are Tom Needham's special guests on the SOUNDS OF FILM.

'InterReflections,' the first of a trilogy, is an experimental, social commentary film. Structurally, the work is mixed-genre, combining three mutual timelines, with aspects of documentary, horror, Science fiction satire and more. Inspired by the avant-garde tradition of impressionistic abstraction, challenging convention, the film is grounded in a distinct sociological perspective surrounding the subject of public health and human well-being.

Based upon the writer/director's best-selling 2017 book 'The New Human Rights Movement,' 'InterReflections' is a fantasy that extends the book's academic content into a more creative form.

Each of the three timeline layers serve a content and aesthetic function.

HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT features award-winning singer/songwriter Harry Chapin ("Taxi" and "Cats in the Cradle"), who spent his fame and fortune chasing a dream to end world hunger and poverty, and in the process inspired, changed, and saved the lives of millions of people. The movie features Harry Belafonte, Billy Joel, Pat Benatar, Sir Bob Geldof, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Bruce Springsteen.

The conversation was originally recorded for the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series. For more information go to https://www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com/fall-2020/.

TOM NEEDHAM's SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Laurie Anderson, Rory Kennedy, Mike Leigh, Wild Style's Charlie Ahearn, Brinsley Forde, Theresa Rebeck, Astra Taylor, Melanie, Judy Carmichael, Dionne Warwick, author Andrew Solomon, philosopher Peter Singer, Alec Baldwin, Tree Adams, Bob Geldof and filmmaker Lizzie Borden.

