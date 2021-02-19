ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Be Available Worldwide In All Markets March 18

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE will be made available worldwide in all markets day and date with the US on THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (*with the exception of China, France and Japan, where the release dates are TBD). The feature film will be available in each market via one of the following distribution options - PVOD, PEST, EST, SVOD, TVOD, HBO linear and on HBO Go (in HBO Europe and HBO Asia territories), or via a local TV provider. Additional details for each specific market will be shared in the upcoming weeks.

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J.K. Simmons. The screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder and Will Beall, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film's producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck.

Warner Bros. Pictures is a part of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, which also includes New Line Cinema, Warner Animation Group and DC-based film production. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Pictures Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films comprised of worldwide theatrical releases and films premiering exclusively on HBO Max.

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.