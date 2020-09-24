YouTube Originals Voting Specials Announced

"YouChoose2020" and "Kid Correspondent."

Today, Youtube announced efforts to help users easily access authoritative voting information via an official blog post. In support of that initiative, Youtube Originals is announcing the pickup of two voting specials - "YouChoose 2020" premiering on October 5, and "Kid Correspondent," premiering on October 28.

"YouChoose 2020" - Premiering on October 5, is an interactive voting special that takes viewers through the key steps in the voting process, in a way that only Youtube can. The special uses the memes of Youtube to educate users on everything they need to know in order to vote - from a cooking tutorial that shows you that voting is as easy as following a recipe, to a nail tutorial that compares registration to the perfect nail polish base coat, or even an auto repair video that breaks down the 'nuts and bolts' of voting. At the end of each video, "YouChoose" how you would like to find out about the next step of the voting process through YouTube's most popular memes.

The interactive special is produced by Portal A, who previously developed and produced the award-winning "State of Pride" for Youtube Originals.

"Kid Correspondent" - Premiering October 28, this four-part election special on Youtube and Youtube Kids, is a kid-driven, inquiry-based program that helps kids participate in the conversation and develop the necessary skills to, one day, become more informed and involved grown-ups. From the creators of Kid President, "Kid Correspondent" features 8-year-old Riah and a crew of correspondents that find inspiration in the election and learn life lessons like the importance of empathy in an argument, or how to use a decision tree to make the tough decisions kids are thinking about. The four-part special will feature guest appearances from celebrities and Youtube Creators including Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Rainn Wilson, Soledad O'Brien, Robin Roberts, Lisa Loeb, Rosanna Pansino and more.

"Kid Correspondent" is executive produced by Julie Merson, Golriz Lucina, Brad Montague, and LaNee Griffin-Carroll for SoulPancake, a division of Participant.

Nadine Zylstra is head of the Youtube Originals Learning, Impact and Kids & Families team. Ian Roth and Lauren Vrazilek oversee "YouChoose 2020" and Laurel Stier and Daniel Haack oversee "Kid Correspondent" for Youtube Originals.

