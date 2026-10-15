You Can See Everything to Open in Limited Release
The documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim features Elizabeth Holmes.
By: Rachel Stone
You Can See Everything opens in limited release this Friday, October 16. Tickets are on sale now at youcanseeeverything.movie.
Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.
Featuring
Elizabeth Holmes
Directed By
Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim
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