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You Can See Everything to Open in Limited Release

The documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim features Elizabeth Holmes.

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You Can See Everything to Open in Limited Release

You Can See Everything opens in limited release this Friday, October 16. Tickets are on sale now at youcanseeeverything.movie.

Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.

Featuring

Elizabeth Holmes

Directed By

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Screening Photos Released From L.A. Event
Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Screening Photos Released From L.A. Event
10/7/2026
Official Trailer Released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING
Official Trailer Released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING
9/23/2026
Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Teaser
Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Teaser
9/6/2026


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