Official Trailer Released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING
Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim document Elizabeth Holmes' final days before incarceration.
The official trailer has been released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING, a documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, featuring Elizabeth Holmes.
Select theaters are on sale now at youcanseeeverything.movie, with nationwide tickets available October 1. The film is set to open in theaters October 16.
Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.
Featuring
Elizabeth Holmes
Directed By
Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim
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