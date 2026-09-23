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Official Trailer Released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING

Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim document Elizabeth Holmes' final days before incarceration.

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Official Trailer Released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING

The official trailer has been released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING, a documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, featuring Elizabeth Holmes.

Select theaters are on sale now at youcanseeeverything.movie, with nationwide tickets available October 1. The film is set to open in theaters October 16.

Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.

Featuring

Elizabeth Holmes

Directed By

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim

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